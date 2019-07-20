Phillip Tutor: Poor Kay takes a tumble

Gov. Kay Ivey must believe in Alabama’s near-total abortion ban. After all, she signed it into law, and she’s one of America’s most popular governors. Who are we to argue with her? She might as well have written the thing herself.
“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”
That’s what she said in May when her support for America’s most restrictive anti-abortion legislation blossomed in Montgomery. Yet, the optics were brutal: the state’s highest elected official — and a woman, to boot — approving a law that will take away Alabama women’s rights to nearly all abortions.
Alabama’s law doesn’t even include exceptions for rape or incest. Ivey signed it anyway, a public codification of her Republican Party bonafides.
Payback, well, stinks.
Poor Kay. She wasn’t the legislative face of the Alabama Human Life Protection Act — Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, and Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, shared that awful job — but she carries the mortgage on it. You sign it, you own it.
Poor Kay. Her once-unassailable approval rating is now lost, even if only temporarily, a clear sign that even some Alabama Republicans view this law as what it undoubtedly is: an abomination. Her willingness this spring to trade a gas-tax increase for improved roads and bridges — a worthwhile, though unloved, decision — has likely dinged her popularity even more.
Poor Kay. Last year she resided comfortably among the top 10 of Morning Consult’s quarterly approval ratings of U.S. governors — twice carding a 67 percent mark — after Alabama Republicans squashed her GOP primary opponents and kept her in the governor’s mansion. But no more.
Poor Kay. Her approval rating since signing the Alabama Human Life Protection Act has cratered. Even Republicans have soured on her, which has fueled a 17 percentage-point drop in her polling.
Poor Kay. Her current 57 percent approval rating among the state’s registered voters includes drops among GOP voters (a 15 percent decline), independent voters (an 18 percent decline) and Democratic Party voters (a 20 percent decline). So much for a steep partisan difference.
Poor Kay. For the first time since replacing Luv Guv, the disgraced former Gov. Robert Bentley, she’s been kicked out of America’s Most Popular Governors Club. This abortion imbroglio has dropped her to 12th, but given how she’s trending, when will her slide subside?
Poor Kay. Two other Republican governors, Georgia’s Brian Kemp and Missouri’s Mike Parson, also signed anti-abortion bills into law this spring. But unlike Ivey, Kemp and Parson’s popularity declines have been slight. As Morning Consult’s Eli Yokely wrote last week, “In the days leading up to and after each of the three governors signed their state’s bill into law, the share of voters who disapproved of them rose and the share who approved fell — though it ultimately stabilized for Parson and Kemp.”
The difference: The refusal to allow rape-and-incest exceptions in Alabama’s law. Morning Consult’s polling shows only 8 percent of anti-abortion Americans support making abortion illegal for women who become pregnant through rape or incest.
Poor Kay. Even the law itself is being besieged. Abortion-rights providers have filed suit to stop the law’s implementation, and last week attorneys for the state wrote in a court filing that it may be best to keep the law on ice until the legal challenges end — assuming, of course, that the law survives those challenges.
And, one final Poor Kay. #BoycottAlabama isn’t merely a Twitter crusade. It’s too real. A prime example: the owner of a prominent sock-making factory in Fort Payne, who has described the amount of hateful messages she’s received from customers. Her business, trapped in this terrible mess among ideologues and GOP legislators, has become collateral damage. “The backlash was really soon after the law passed, almost instantly, and I think it’s because we so heavily use ‘Made in Alabama’ in our ad campaigns,” Gina Locklear told AL.com.
Remember, it’s Ivey’s signature that turned the Alabama Human Life Protection Act into law. She signed it, she owns it.
If Ivey resolutely believes Alabama is providing a national path for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade — that Alabama is being brave — she may shrug off the dents to her reputation. Frankly, that’s likely the case. But here’s one thing she can’t escape: she signed into law a reprehensible bill that limits women’s rights, risks their health and paints Alabama as an extremist state worthy of national censure. And that’s on her.
