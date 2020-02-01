Phillip Tutor: Marsh’s decision about this divided city

So, Anniston, what’s next?
The easy part is over, four hours of speechifying and listening and making no decisions, no communitywide statements or resolutions, no expected plans for a deannexation referendum.
Several hundred people signed an anti-deannexation petition.
The pro-deannexation faction stated its case.
Alabama Sen. Del Marsh even gave out his cell-phone number and asked people to text him their thoughts.
For now, we wait.
Wait for Marsh, R-Anniston, to decide if he favors a public vote on separating Ward 4 and a few other neighborhoods from Anniston.
Wait for the public perception about Anniston City Schools to change.
Wait for someone to solve this bubbling argument about the city’s fire and police departments’ pension fund: Does it have long-term solvency, or is it doomed to fail?
That’s where we are.
But be honest. Nothing we heard at last week’s public meetings about deannexation was revolutionary. What did we learn? What blew our minds?
We already knew Anniston’s schools have resegregated.
We already knew there’s scant middle ground about them; they’re either wildly deficient or admirably capable.
We already knew Oxford wisely wants no part of this mess.
We already knew there are some Annistonians who consider Calhoun County’s other cities and their schools as appealing utopias.
We already knew there are concerns about that pension fund.
We already knew residents hold the City Council — this one and its recent predecessors — responsible for Anniston’s assorted plights.
And we already knew there is a widespread belief that the perception of Anniston’s schools hampers property values and economic development.
Which brings us to last week’s defining moment, the moment I’ll never forget.
Thursday night, Marsh asked attendees at the Norwood Hodges Community Center for a show of hands: Who has a child in Anniston City Schools?
About 250 people were there.
A smattering of hands rose, four or five, six perhaps.
Marsh’s expression was unmistakable.
If we learned anything last week, it was that Anniston’s public schools are illustrative of this entire discussion about the city’s divisions — by race, by income, by neighborhood — and its long-term future. Of that there is no debate. Marsh expected that few of the people arguing for or against school-related deannexation were parents or grandparents of Anniston City Schools students. And he was right.
It reads like a made-for-TV script: people who don’t use (or didn’t use) Anniston’s schools defending their worthiness; Anniston City Schools families in short supply at a meeting in which the deannexation crowd was treating the schools as if they were on trial; and Robert Houston, the school board president, fighting perceptions of the city’s students with a barrage of facts and statistics, none of which may have changed minds that long ago cemented their opinions.
Anniston’s schools are a problem — not because of the students or faculty, but because the city’s white families consider them unusable, and have for some time. Insert the reasons why, your choice. It’s a wholly unfair situation, and a wholly unfair perception, especially since the beleaguered system has made undeniable strides in recent years. But anyone who doesn’t notice that is being deliberately obtuse, or worse.
Last week’s theme was that of a divided city and a simmering discord that’s causing some residents to dream of a racially tinged east-west divorce. Anniston’s schools perfectly illustrate this unhealthy marriage, a union craving repair. The bond between Anniston’s more affluent neighboorhoods and its schools, damaged through decades of white flight and the system’s past academic struggles, is largely broken, and has been for some time. That so few hands responded to Marsh’s question is proof.
I’ll ask again, Anniston. What’s next?
While we wait for Marsh’s decision, Annistonians willing to carry on the colorblind vibe of last week’s gatherings must wonder if they mean what they say. Are they motivated enough to volunteer at schools, to assist with city programs for the hungry and homeless, to turn a few nights of grand talk into a civic movement of improvement?
Anniston didn’t get this way overnight. Its repair won’t happen that way, either. But if Annistonians truly desire to save the city — not from deannexation, but from irrelevancy and further malaise — it’s time to do more than sign petitions and attend meetings.
