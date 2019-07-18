Johnny Smith, the Jacksonville mayor, surprised me Thursday.

He never said the T-word.

Not once.

To his credit, Smith gave a fine presentation at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Cities gathering in Anniston. In no particular order, he mentioned chicken sandwiches; housing permits; free tomato sandwiches; a replacement on the City Council; upcoming events on the square; and a trio of new eateries, including Chick-fil-A, which will print money the moment it opens.

“That’s the talk of Jacksonville right now,” he said.

But he didn’t mention last year’s tornado — until I asked him about it afterward — which is both surprising and impressive. Only 16 months have passed since that part of northeastern Alabama suffered direct hits from a nasty springtime tornado outbreak, and Jacksonville has recovered enough that the mayor didn’t include it in his Chamber of Commerce presentation.

Old news, perhaps.

“I’ve talked about it a lot to this group,” he said. “I figured they were probably tired of hearing about it.”

The tornado may be old news, but the recovery? No way. It’s worth retelling, a remarkable tale of community spirit and perseverance.

Two stories will forever dominate the legacy of March 19, 2018: first, the storm wasn’t deadly in Jacksonville; and second, the years-long recovery that seemed so unavoidable that night isn’t taking as long as feared. The tornado stripped the landscape and caused millions of dollars in damages, but Jacksonville — the city, its people, its university — is well on its way to the city’s post-storm normal.

That story can’t be told enough.

“We’re actually still working on stuff, but we’re getting close,” Smith said. Storm drains still need maintenance. More than 400 Jacksonville residences were damaged or destroyed, and not all of them are rebuilt or repaired. The mayor estimated housing in the city was “probably 80 to 85 percent back to normal.” Workers removed more than 450,000 cubic yards of downed trees and other vegetation debris and 2,500 tons of construction and roofing debris, and yet the city still bears scars that may never totally disappear.

“We still have some people who are working, trying to get their houses back together,” Smith said. “But we’re stronger than we were before the tornado. When you look at several of the people whose houses were totally destroyed, they built back better than what they had.”

That’s quite a statement, that Jacksonville is stronger — perhaps better — than it was before the storm. It sounds ludicrous.

But Smith is convincing. He’s hard to argue with.

He still praises the city’s employees. “They spent a lot of days working 12 hours days, just dedicated to getting the city back together again.”

He still praises the local response. “The roads in that affected area were not passable. But what’s amazing about that is about daylight or so the next morning, (Oxford police Chief) Bill Partridge walked up to me and said, ‘Mayor, every street in the city is passable.’ That just absolutely blows my mind. I thought it was at least going to be a week.”

He still praises — of all entities — the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “I had some real horror stories about working with FEMA from some other people who have been through those things. But once the president made the call (on the emergency declaration), they were on the ground.”

It’s that ground that Smith often mentions.

He’s lived in Jacksonville forever, or so it seems. He graduated from JSU, taught math at JSU and has served the city for years. He knows the place far better than most.

And it is a place forever changed.

He notices it all the time. Trees gone. Viewpoints altered. Jacksonville may be stronger — perhaps better — than it was, but it is different, he admits.

“There are some streets I ride up right now and look and I think, ‘Where am I?’ It’s really strange. It’s my city, (but) I drive down the street and I look to my right and I see houses I had to drive blocks to see before.

“That will recover in time, but it will not be in my lifetime.”

Chick-fil-A and its chicken sandwiches may be the talk of Jacksonville, but the city’s ongoing recovery from a life-altering night is neither old nor boring. Tell the story. It’s worth hearing.