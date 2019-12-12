Ninety days. That’s what Prosecutor Scott Lloyd wanted for Ben Little, 90 days in the slammer for two misdemeanor ethics convictions related to an ill-advised City Council vote and his unkempt property.
Lloyd said in a Jefferson County court Thursday that Little, Anniston’s Ward 3 councilman, has shown “no remorse” for his crime.
Well, duh.
Have you met Ben Little?
What did you expect? A mea culpa? A full admission? A plea for forgiveness, divine or otherwise? A wink and a nod? C’mon.
By the way, the circuit judge, Clyde Jones, didn’t go for it. Little’s not going to jail, so if that news ruins your Christmas, sorry. He got two years of probation instead. And now Anniston is saddled with several laborious months of the “What Will Ben Little Do?” game. Cue the monotony.
Will he run for mayor?
Will he run for re-election in Ward 3?
Will he retire from politics and concentrate on pastoring his church?
Will he retire from politics and return to his childhood home in South Carolina?
Will he … well, this could go on forever.
As for Thursday’s sentencing, let’s boil it all down.
First, Little was never going to prison for two misdemeanor convictions. Was it possible? Sure. But, no.
Second, there are those in Anniston — truth be told, there are those at City Hall — who were hoping Judge Jones would do the dirty work and effectively remove the combative Little from the council. A felony conviction would have done the trick, but the jury didn’t believe Little’s crimes warranted such a verdict. Nevertheless, if Jones had jailed Little for three months on misdemeanor charges, state laws could have forced Little out — not because he’s guilty, but because he can’t attend mandatory council meetings while biding time in a jail cell. That’s no longer an option.
Third, a Ben Little on probation but sitting on the council is a Ben Little empowered. In his mind, that is. He sees himself as the defender of west Anniston, of black Annistonians, of the city’s poor residents, of those who believe, as he does, that Anniston is controlled by (a.) monied elites; (b.) white politicians unwilling to work with black council members; and (c.) a good-ol’ boy network of people who, frankly, want Little off the council.
Fourth, Little continues to push wild-eyed theories about other council members. He frequently mentions that the Alabama Ethics Commission ruled in October that Councilman Jay Jenkins had violated ethics laws on a separate voting matter. Little repeatedly emails me with claims about Mayor Jack Draper, Councilwoman Millie Harris and other city officials, and none hold much water. If anything, he is relentless with his unproven accusations, as is his habit.
If I were a betting man, I’d expect a Little unleashed between now and election day. He has nothing to lose. He feels he was excessively accused, if not falsely so, tried, convicted, still received no jail time and he keeps his council seat.
He fought, and I suspect he believes he won. Was vindicated, even.
That’s the maelstrom headed our way. Buckle up.
It’s obvious why the segment of Annistonians that wants Little off the council was banking on Judge Jones to make it so — because that’s easier than unseating Little the fair way, at the polls. Just ask former Councilman Seyram Selase, who has already announced his Ward 3 candidacy for 2020.
You know what keeps Little in play? Voter turnout and voter apathy. Anniston is married to ward politics, and the consent of a few hundred people in Ward 3 is all Little needs to stay in office. That’s it. He’s toying with the notion of running for mayor, but that’s a lark, a ruse. I don’t think he will, and if he does, it’ll be an unmitigated disaster. I suspect he knows that, though he won’t admit it.
I never was a fan of having Little excised from the council through a court ruling on misdemeanor convictions. Democracy matters. Between now and election day next summer, Ward 3 voters must decide what they want out of their representative. Are they OK that he was convicted of ethics violations? Do they think he’s part of Anniston’s problem or Anniston’s solution?
Because, in the end, their support is what will keep Ben Little on the council — if he wants to be there.