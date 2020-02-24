Phillip Tutor: Compassion vs. public safety at the CDP

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, speaks after the press conference. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Special meeting of the Anniston City Council Monday morning at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The council discussed the decision by officials to not bring COVID-19 patients to Anniston. Meeting the press is Anniston Mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
And so, it’s done. In an astonishing 24 hours that featured a phone call to President Trump in Air Force One, Anniston went from being a coronavirus patient destination to one of two American cities to emphatically say, “No, they’re not coming here.”
In this global game of compassion vs. public safety, the latter won.
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Pam Duey during the press conf. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. State Sen. Del Marsh. R-Anniston talks after the press conference. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right: State Representative K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge and Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right: Calhoun County commissioner Eli Henderson, Piedmont mayor Bill Baker and Jacksonville mayor Johnny Smith. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Weaver mayor Wayne Willis speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Randy Wood, R-Saks speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right Calhoun County commissioner Lee Patterson, U.S. representative Mike Rodgers, R-Saks, State representative K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge and Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Calhoun County commissioner Tim Hodges. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and State representative K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right: Weaver mayor Wayne Willis, State Representative Randy Wood, R-Saks, Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges and State Sen. Del Marsh. R-Anniston. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston resident Glen Ray speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. State Senator Del Marsh, R-Anniston, speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus Press Conference In Anniston Monday Morning
Coronaviruse press conference Monday morning at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Officials answered questions about the decision that was made to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Pam Duey during the press conf. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. State Sen. Del Marsh. R-Anniston talks after the press conference. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right: State Representative K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge and Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right: Calhoun County commissioner Eli Henderson, Piedmont mayor Bill Baker and Jacksonville mayor Johnny Smith. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Weaver mayor Wayne Willis speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Randy Wood, R-Saks speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right Calhoun County commissioner Lee Patterson, U.S. representative Mike Rodgers, R-Saks, State representative K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge and Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Calhoun County commissioner Tim Hodges. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and State representative K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Left to right: Weaver mayor Wayne Willis, State Representative Randy Wood, R-Saks, Calhoun County Commissioner Tim Hodges and State Sen. Del Marsh. R-Anniston. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Anniston resident Glen Ray speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. State Senator Del Marsh, R-Anniston, speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star