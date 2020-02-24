You are the owner of this article.
Phillip Tutor: Compassion vs. public safety at the CDP

CDP dorms

Dormitories at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, where the federal government had briefly planned to host coronavirus evacuees. 

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

And so, it’s done. In an astonishing 24 hours that featured a phone call to President Trump in Air Force One, Anniston went from being a coronavirus patient destination to one of two American cities to emphatically say, “No, they’re not coming here.”

In this global game of compassion vs. public safety, the latter won.

Coronavirus press conference 2-24 BW 15.JPG

Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston.Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, speaks after the press conference. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Anniston meeting coronavirus COVID

Special meeting of the Anniston City Council Monday morning at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The council discussed the decision by officials to not bring COVID-19 patients to Anniston. Meeting the press is Anniston Mayor Jack Draper. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Coronavirus Press Conference In Anniston Monday Morning

Coronaviruse press conference Monday morning at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Officials answered questions about the decision that was made to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. 

Phillip Tutor — ptutor@annistonstar.com — is a Star columnist. Follow him at Twitter.com/PTutor_Star.

