Phillip Tutor: An Annistonian speaking the truth

A little after 7 o’clock Tuesday night, Megan Brightwell leaned into the mic and risked her life.

Figuratively, of course.

“The other thing I want to say,” she said, “and this is probably going to get me killed, but I think it’s important.”

And then she said it.

She talked about racism, how the effects of segregation and mistrust remain embedded in this city’s DNA, how those civic sins unfairly damage the relationship between residents and the public schools.

Her honesty was devastating.

She and her husband live on Anniston’s Tyler Hill. She’s white. She homeschools their children — not because she has to, but because she prefers it. On a night when so many people gathered at Anniston City Meeting Center to debate the city’s faults and future and declining population — a night when Anniston City Schools seemed to be on trial — it was Brightwell who bravely ripped off the bandage.

“Honestly, guys, it’s because we have inherited a legacy of racism,” she said. “It’s not Anniston High School, it’s not the kids who go there, it’s not the teachers who teach there. We have inherited a school that has become segregated again.”

When she finished speaking, people clapped.

For two hours Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, listened to people’s opinions about the deannexation of Ward 4 and other east Anniston neighborhoods and the motives of the local nonprofit that’s pushing for it. He’ll do it again Thursday at Norwood Hodges Community Center in Golden Springs.

School board members spoke Tuesday night. Retired police officers spoke. A former mayor spoke — loudly, as usual, with fingers pointing as he preached. Retirees spoke. Even Lowndes Butler, a descendant of The Statue on Quintard, Anniston founder Sam Noble, spoke. How telling it was that only one of the original organizers of the pro-deannexation group Forward 4 All, Charles Turner, joined the public conversation.

Brightwell is an Annistonian by choice, which matters. Don’t discount that. She doesn’t have to defend this place. She harbors no romantic childhood memories about Anniston as it used to be, of old neighborhoods and Noble Street’s heyday and public schools that white and black families both used.

As she says, “my perspective is a little different.” She’s from Atlanta — “the real inner city.” She and her husband, Scott, moved here in 2010 and operate the Parker House Bed and Breakfast. They could live almost anywhere but Anniston, but they’re here, with us.

Gladly, too.

“Everyone has problems,” she says. “What’s encouraging is there are people here who care. This is a community where you can be part of the solution. In Atlanta, you can’t do that.”

It was that word — encouraging — that kept coming up as Brightwell spoke after Tuesday night’s meeting. She admits to being “more encouraged than other people have been around here.” It’s her nature, apparently, half-full instead of half-empty.

Turner’s crew is the half-empty sort. But that’s not the story Brightwell, this person under no generational obligation to love Anniston, sells.

She’s not Pollyanna, mind you. She recites Anniston’s malignancies: the re-segregation of its public schools, the poverty, the too-often examples of political nonsense, the undeniable feelings of black Annistonians who believe City Hall has never guarded their interests. She knows Anniston isn’t pristine, that its ailments are deep and engrained. If you heard her at the mic Tuesday, you know that’s true.

But if you ask her, she’ll also tell you about the tourists who stay at her bed-and-breakfast who rave about the city and its beauty. She tells them about what’s nearby, hiking trails and biking trails and shopping options and good places to eat.

And, the good people, black and white, young and old, natives and transplants.

“I’m really encouraged to hear so many voices say let’s take our energy away from tearing down and further breaking apart a community (and instead put energy) into building it — that’s absolutely, obviously what we need.”

That energy was palpable Tuesday night. Brightwell was hardly the only speaker with spunk and verve. Let’s hope that energy lingers a while, as it did with the 2017 coronation of Anniston’s Freedom Rider sites as an official national monument.

But there is a reckoning on the way. Even Brightwell would admit that, I believe. A week of full-throated defenses and suggested improvements will become wasted words if the Annistonians who claim to adore their city don’t, to steal Brightwell’s words, become part of the solution, if they don’t remain engaged and interested in Anniston’s long-term future.

If that happens, the deannexation crowd wins, Anniston loses, and not even the sincere optimism of people like Brightwell will matter.