Phillip Tutor: A raunchy and gross Alabama jail

Matthew Wade hasn’t watched “60 Days In.” That surprises me.
He’s the Calhoun County sheriff. That cable TV show is about jails. Wade runs a jail. Two, actually. And a nearby Alabama lockup, the Etowah County Detention Center, is the show’s current focus.
Why wouldn’t Wade watch?
“It is a ‘reality’ show that is designed to entertain and garner as many viewers as possible,” he says. “Their goal is not to help public safety.”
He’s right. “60 Days In” — premise: book seven undercover volunteers into a jail and film their trepidations — isn’t a jail rehabilitation program. It only works when viewers can’t blink for fear of missing a brawl (a common occurrence) or a female inmate complain because jail staff won’t give her underwear (yes, that happened).
But I’m hooked nonetheless. Sorry, sheriff.
The Gadsden episodes are raunchy and gross because the Etowah County jail is raunchy and gross. Even the TV network’s PR people, possibly prone to hyperbole, have described that jail as “one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen.” But hey, anything for TV!
Which begs a question: why would Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton accept A&E’s offer and invite such unvarnished scrutiny?
Because, apparently, what better way to expose the dire conditions at the Etowah County Detention Center than by giving television cameras unfettered access?
Horton contends the volunteer inmates provided jailhouse information his staff never would have uncovered. “I knew when I came into office (a year ago) this jail had a lot of problems,” he told AL.com, “but it was pretty extreme.” Those inmates and A&E’s cameras found hundreds of broken cell-door locks, contraband — who had it, how it got in — and lax jailer protocols. The Etowah County jail is safer and better run today because of changes made after the “60 Days In” filming, Horton has told reporters. The jail even installed a swanky new body scanner two months ago, paid for by the Etowah County Commission.
Jail improvement via reality TV has worked in Gadsden.
Why, then, wouldn’t it work in Calhoun County?
It might — if Wade were a fan of the idea, which he’s not. And trying to convince him otherwise likely would be wasted breath.
“As sheriff, I speak for the people that are my deputies, and our profession should be transparent to the people,” he said. “However, we are not here to entertain people. We are here to serve people mostly during a time of crisis and despair. My career is not for sale, nor are the people that I serve.”
Let’s be clear on a few things.
First, Wade didn’t mention Horton or criticize his decision to accept A&E’s offer. Glass houses, you know.
Second, Wade isn’t naive about Calhoun County Jail’s limitations or seemingly constant wish lists for improvement.
And, third, he said bluntly, “Every jail in America has issues and problems.”
Don’t forget that Wade operates two jails — the county jail, with about 400 inmates, and the jail at Anniston’s Justin Sollohub Justice Center, with about 110 inmates, thanks to a 2018 agreement with the city to help alleviate overcrowding at the county lockup. As for building a new county jail — the current facility was built in the mid-1980s, but it looks older than that — Wade estimated it could last “another 15 or 20 years” if a medical wing and cells for suicidal and mentally ill inmates were built and the booking area and control tower were renovated.
Every jail in America has issues and problems, remember. And every jailer wants more money from politicians who control jails’ purse strings.
Given all that, here’s the takeaway: Don’t expect “60 Days In” to begin filming inside Calhoun County Jail anytime soon.
“What I know to do and feel I have done is do the right thing, be honest, and hold myself and employees accountable,” Wade said. “I have been and will continue to be transparent, but I am not interested in subjecting inmates and my employees to being entertainment. I see no benefit to the inmates, our employees or the community.”
Wade is right, again.
But I’m going to watch the show anyway, as raunchy and gross as it is. Sorry, sheriff.
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com