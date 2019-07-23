HOBSON CITY — Alberta McCrory says she’s not frustrated, that she doesn’t consider giving up. “I can’t and I won’t,” she said Tuesday morning. As the mayor of this historic place, she doesn’t have time for such useless emotion. And Hobson City needs things.
Like its own ZIP code.
Which, to be frank, sounds as boring as watching paint dry.
But McCrory is dead serious. Hobson City has spent 20 years trying to convince the U.S. Postal Service that its 800 or so residents shouldn’t have to share 36201 with Anniston, that the negative impact on the town’s finances is significant — and it’s gotten nowhere.
“When you (type) in 36201, you get Anniston, Alabama,” McCrory said. “And that for us is devastating because it is a way of erasing us when our name is not out there. You’re erasing us, and we don’t want to be erased.”
See? She really is dead serious.
As we talked Tuesday at City Hall, she decorated the table with a paper trail of failed attempt after failed attempt. Say this much for the Postal Service: It writes polite refusal letters. One letter included this line from District Manager William J. Mitchell: “The Postal Service will not establish a ZIP Code solely for community identity, such as your request, but we will look at administrative solutions to assisting your town’s needs.”
That letter was dated April 10, 2009.
Another letter included this line from Clayton E. Mitchell Jr., a Postal Service manager in Birmingham: “From an economic and operational standpoint, honoring (Hobson City’s) request is not feasible at this time.”
That letter was dated April 10, 2019.
Ten years ago, McCrory’s written request included an encyclopedic list of advantages cities gain from having their own ZIP codes. Few had anything to do with mail delivery: federally funded programs and initiatives that require ZIP codes; miscalculated population estimates that affect state and federal funds distribution; even driver’s licenses that aren’t correct.
Ten years later, Hobson City is still waiting.
“It does seem like the same old issues keep coming up,” McCrory said. “It’s like Hobson City is the man on the Jericho road. The people who can help won’t stop, and (they) leave us to perish.”
Tiny as it is, Hobson City gets lost in the Postal Service shuffle. More than 40 buildings in New York City have their own ZIP code. The White House has its own ZIP code (20500). Some residents in an Arkansas city of 70,000 people — Jonesboro, home of Arkansas State University — got a new ZIP code this summer. Why? “This change is necessary due to a large increase in population and in the number of companies doing business in our area,” the Postal Service told those residents.
Hobson City can’t win for losing, it seems. It’s too small for the Postal Service to care, it’s not experiencing recurring problems with mail delivery, and there is no influx of businesses to boost its ZIP code request. And yet, McCrory’s letter of facts — that a Hobson City-specific ZIP code would enhance the town’s future — has been largely ignored.
By the way, the Postal Service knows this. Don’t be fooled. In 2013, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General issued a report, “The Untold Story of the ZIP Code,” that proves everything McCrory wrote in her request. “The U.S. Census Bureau, for example, uses the ZIP Code to organize its statistics,” the report said. “Other industries, like real estate and target marketing companies, redefined the way they do business by basing their informational structure on the ZIP Code. The ZIP Code is solicited or used in a variety of transactions, such as buying gas with a credit card at an automated pump. Today, a ZIP Code and physical mailing address are widely recognized attributes of an individual’s identity. Yet the full benefits of the ZIP Code are still largely unrecognized.”
The whole situation stinks, I tell her.
“It’s bigger than a ZIP code,” she said.
It’s about respect for a historic African-American town that has never been flush with cash or economic opportunities. That it’s still here — that it hasn’t given up — may be its most remarkable trait, even if it still has to share a ZIP code with its northern neighbor.
“The other day I said that I just want people to be fair and be right for Hobson City,” McCrory said. “And if that were the case, things would be a whole lot better than they are. There’s no need to overshadow us or push us in the corner. We can thrive along here together.”
