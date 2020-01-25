PHILLIP TUTOR: Sen. Marsh and Anniston’s fight to survive

Del Marsh has spoken.
“It’s a big if,” Alabama’s most powerful legislator said recently, “but if we do it, it’s only going to happen with a vote of the people.”
The “if” is deannexation of Anniston’s Ward 4. And if a local referendum takes place, deannexation will pass, perhaps by a wide margin. I have no doubt.
Personal interests usually guide voters’ hearts, not concerns for the greater good or romantic feelings of civic pride. And if you think a majority of Ward 4 residents wouldn’t vote for deannexation and the supposed possibility of improving their fiscal realities — and the side benefit of emigrating from Anniston’s damning political sideshows — you’re three kinds of crazy.
As president pro tem of the Alabama Senate, Marsh, R-Anniston, is judge, jury and bailiff of this show trial. He and his family are embedded in Anniston, he’s a Ward 4 guy, and still the only public position he’s taken is nonetheless an important one: no deannexation without a local vote.
Why does that matter? Well, remember that the draft legislation written by a group of local residents — the Forward 4 All nonprofit — proposed a legislative divorce of Ward 4 and other neighborhoods from Calhoun County’s seat. They wanted Marsh to ram it through the Legislature, over and done, leaving most Ward 4 residents with no say or control over their ward’s future. At least Marsh has killed that abominable attempt.
I’m not sure what the senator will hear this week when he holds two public meetings on deannexation. They might be shows, so bring popcorn. But let’s be clear about their importance: unless Marsh is lying, his decision on supporting a deannexation referendum may rest on what he hears Tuesday and Wednesday.
This imbroglio isn’t solely about Anniston’s often-discussed pension fund for retired firemen and police officers. Don’t fall for it. But that’s the foundation for Forward 4 All’s self-serving argument, that the fund is doomed to fail, deannexation or not; that City Hall is being purposefully coy — if not misleading — about the fund’s health; and that theory renders moot the city’s claim that deannexation would irreparably harm its ability to take care of its retirees. Or so that nonprofit’s representatives claim.
Instead, this imbroglio pivots uncomfortably between Anniston’s political negativity, the public’s perception of public education and crime rates, and some residents’ entrenched belief that their property values and business interests will blossom if freed from Anniston’s yoke.
That’s what this is about, not a debate over a pension fund.
Or, we could say it this way.
This imbroglio is about a collection of Anniston’s middle- and upper-income residents — mostly white residents, by the way — tiring of Anniston’s generational struggle with race and equality, a struggle the city still hasn’t fully overcome.
Truth is a bone-deep wound for Anniston, where inequality, joblessness and poverty have dug a chasm between the city’s eastern and western sides. That’s what Councilman Ben Little screams about, as he should, but he’s so prone to personal attacks and harebrained theories that only his staunchest supporters meet him halfway. Even when Little is right, he’s wrong.
Pick at Anniston’s wound and you see a city that didn’t integrate its schools until nearly 20 years after the Brown v. Board decisions; that experienced swift flight of white residents to segregation academies that still exist; that still hasn’t had a black mayor or black police chief; and that sold its economic soul to the military and pipe shops — departures from which Anniston hasn’t recovered.
The result is a city divided, east and west, with blacks and whites in largely equal numbers but poverty and joblessness not equally dispersed. Worse still is the fire-and-brimstone rhetoric the influential Little too often employs, actions that incinerate inclinations to join hands, all helping all.
That is what this is about.
Some residents are tired of it and want out. Others are convinced their homes’ resale values will rise if they’re no longer in Ward 4. Glen Ray, the Calhoun County NAACP head, is dramatically blunt about it: He wants black control of a smaller and divided Anniston, he’s told reporters, with majority black elected leadership, since he believes today’s Anniston still discriminates against his race.
Marsh abhors deannexation and sees value in avoiding this civic schism, I believe. What he wants is not a divorce but an intense public conversation about righting Anniston’s political ship, improving its schools and solving its decades-old chronic illnesses. But to do that Annistonians have to care about all four wards, not only their own. Such egalitarianism isn’t a widespread Anniston commonality.
If deannexation happens, it will be nothing less than overt white flight, a city that tired of seeking fair solutions, of listening to clergy’s calls for colorblind assistance, and became a city that couldn’t rise above its failings. Or chose to try no longer.