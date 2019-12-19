Phillip Tutor: School boards, city councils and diverse leaders

When I read The Star on Thursday, this paragraph kicked me in the shin.
“No African American has ever been elected to the (Calhoun) county school board — despite a court ruling in the 1980s that set up an unusual electoral system to make black representation more likely.”
Tim Lockette, this paper’s senior reporter, wrote that in his coverage of U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon’s controversial decision this week to release Calhoun County Schools from its longstanding desegregation court order. That was the news, historic as it was, and obviously so.
Still, that paragraph — and what it says about diversity in Alabama — is astonishing.
First, remember that the county board is elected. Candidates run. Voters elect them. If that board was appointed and lacked diversity — if membership resembled good-ol’ boys’ clubs dependent on backroom friendships, or something more nefarious — then fingers could point. But that isn’t the case.
Second, elected school boards are ultimately judged by leadership and decisions, not race. It shouldn’t matter. What’s more, there’s no reason to think this version of the county board isn’t competent.
And third, it’s silly not to raise your eyebrow over the fact that the county’s largest school system has never had a minority board member. Criticize? No. Raise an eyebrow? Sure. I’ve lived in Anniston for three decades, and I could have sworn that wasn’t the case. Guess I was asleep.
This isn’t a failing, mind you. It’s more oddity than concern. But it does strike at the heart of a simple question that’s not specific of Calhoun County Schools: Shouldn’t councils and boards resemble the people they serve? The answer is, clearly, yes.
Let’s tour the county.
Oxford City Schools’ student population is 26 percent black, according to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Education. The Oxford Board of Education, appointed by the City Council, has an African American member, Marvin Jones.
Ten percent of Piedmont City Schools’ students are black. That city’s appointed school board has a black member, Kisha Mitchell.
Anniston’s situation is obvious — a school system that’s nearly 90 percent black and an elected school board with three black members, including the board president, Robert Houston.
Roughly a third of Jacksonville City Schools’ students are black (32.84 percent), as are three of that school board’s members: Ed Canady, Sherry Laster and Jennifer Sims.
By comparison, 15 percent of Calhoun County Schools’ students are black.
Appearances matter — appearances that help tamp down baseless criticisms and unfair comments. (For examples, see the all-too-usual City Council arguments between Anniston’s black and white councilors.) And if you’re black, and if your family lived through Alabama’s repugnant slow-walking of school integration, you likely enjoy honest relief when your officials resemble you and your neighbors — a human rainbow trying to make the best of the lives we lead.
Diversity in representation offers no guarantee of fairness or expertise. But it’s hardly insignificant.
Trust me, I’m not picking on the county school board. Consider Oxford, whose residential population is nearly 15 percent black but the City Council has no minority members. Consider Anniston, which has never elected an African American as mayor despite traditionally having Calhoun County’s largest population of minority residents, and only this year hired its first black city manager. Alabama, of course, has never had a minority governor or lieutenant governor, though there have only been four African American governors in U.S. history and today there are only four governors from any minority group; of those, none are black.
Remember, candidates run; voters elect; councils appoint; democracy offers no multihued covenant.
At the heart of Judge Axon’s decision this week is a trust that the county system has not only met the necessary requirements to escape its longstanding desegregation court order, but that there is trust in those who pilot those schools. It’s confidence in the system’s future, a legal, codified belief that any student in the system will be educated and treated fairly, which the federal government hasn’t always believed. Superintendent Donald Turner wisely offered The Star’s Lockette this simple promise. “We’re not going backwards,” Turner said.
Let’s be honest, too. Diversity on any school board is wholly irrelevant if the education students receive isn’t fair, isn’t equitable, isn’t up to snuff. Students first. Forward trumps backwards.
