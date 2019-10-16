If a proposal by the group Forward 4 All to excise much of Anniston’s east side and transplant it in Oxford were to come to pass, the city’s population would fall by almost half, reducing its city limits along with its revenue. The deannexation plan would come with a reduction in workforce, affecting the pension fund viability of retired police and firefighters, officials say. The area outlined in blue ink on this map of eastern Anniston indicates the region the group would like to see legally detached. The orange section is Ward 4.