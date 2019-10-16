If Anniston bonafides matter, Judy Draper is a lucky soul. She’s a fifth-generation Annistonian, her great-great-grandfather bought Choccolocco Valley land from Native Americans in the 1830s, her father and grandfather were longtime Anniston businessmen, and she worked as executive secretary for Mayor Claude Dear during some of the city’s most pivotal years.
She adores this place. The thought of it figuratively dying in a cockamamie deannexation scheme enrages her.
Back in 1963, around 10 on a fall Monday morning, Draper walked into Dear’s office with a message.
President John F. Kennedy was on the phone, she told him.
“I said, ‘I didn’t know if it was a prank or what,’” she said. “He picked up and said to stay on the phone.”
That Sunday, racists had severely beaten two black ministers who had tried to integrate Anniston’s public library. Dear and other progressives were trying to ward off violence as they shepherded the city through the death rattles of segregation. Their victories had been few and slow — the library would be integrated Monday afternoon — but the nation was noticing.
The White House switchboard operator then spoke.
“She said that President John Kennedy is calling for Mayor Claude Dear and she put him on the phone,” Draper said.
Draper heard part of the mayor’s conversation with the president.
“I heard him congratulating him,” she said.
Today, Draper is one of Anniston’s idealists — a native convinced that the city of Sam Noble and Daniel Tyler is worth not only preserving, but also promoting. You may think that’s three kinds of nuts. Still, she’s the spokeswoman for Save Our City, a small group of residents that’s trying to combat Forward 4 All, a nonprofit that wants Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, to assist with a legislative deannexation of Ward 4 and other parts of east Anniston.
Forward 4 All believes cutting ties with Anniston’s majority black public schools and its economic struggles is the best option for raising property values and increasing business development in the city’s eastern and mostly affluent neighborhoods and decreasing citywide poverty. That belief, by the way, is cowardly, self-serving and paternalist, no matter what F4A’s board members say.
The Anniston City Council has unanimously passed a resolution condemning those efforts. Oxford seems to have cooled on the notion of swallowing more than 9,000 former Annistonians and Ward 4’s meager sales-tax offerings. And Draper’s small group of activists hopes outrage and a petition will douse deannexation before its flicker becomes a flame.
“Our group thinks that (deannexation) would absolutely destroy the city,” she said. “We’re trying to save the city. There are people who love this town and have been here for generations, and it’s a real blow that they want to disrupt it.”
In truth, there’s little to compare between F4A and Draper’s group. F4A is a domestic nonprofit corporation with five incorporators — Charles Turner, George Gorey, Allison Landers, Rodney Owens and Thomas Walker — all listed on the Alabama Secretary of State website under the same address, 32 W. 11th St., the same address of Turner’s law office.
Save Our City, Draper said, is a small group of longtime friends moved to act after learning of F4A’s efforts. Calling it grassroots, or even a civic movement, would be a stretch. F4A is way ahead, if you’re keeping score. But Draper’s group wants to meet with Marsh and is beginning to circulate a petition it hopes will prove there are many others who share pro-Anniston opinions.
The petition doesn’t call for specific actions, Draper said. It merely asks Annistonians to proclaim their opposition to deannexation.
The only way Save Our City’s effort gains traction is through sheer numbers — getting large swaths of Annistonians, regardless of ward, to sign a petition that’s placed in Marsh’s hands before he decides to support or denounce this movement. I wish it luck, though I don’t think it will matter much.
I have no doubt that if Marsh sides with F4A and a deannexation referendum is held that it would pass. Most people vote with their wallets, not their historical beliefs or civic pride. And no amount of truth-telling will change the minds of those already convinced that their Ward 4 lives will improve if freed from Anniston’s grasp.
That a truncated Anniston would be poorer, politically adrift and rightly labeled as the Southern city that white, middle-class residents abandoned wouldn’t matter to them.
For now, Save Our City is as much a rallying cry as it is a civic movement.
“We’re not hiring any lawers or spending any money on this, but I want to keep this in the public eye,” she said, “until Del Marsh says whether he is or isn’t (for it). I think that is important.”