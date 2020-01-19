New morning radio show features Calhoun County’s Chris Wright

A new radio morning show made its debut last week. “Alabama’s Morning Show with Suzanne and Chris,” featuring Suzanne Wynn and our own local audio-meister Chris Wright, hit the airwaves on Monday.
Currently, the show airs on AU100.3 FM in Auburn, Kix Country 96.3 FM in Alexander City and 98.3 Fox FM in Sylacauga, and the duo are working on adding more stations. “Our show will be made to fit into each station’s existing format,” Chris said. While all listeners will hear Chris and Suzanne’s morning show, they will hear different songs or local news, depending on each station’s music genre and location.
“Suzanne and I will be talking about whatever people across Alabama are talking about,” Chris explained. “There will be personal stories, discussion of big things happening around the state as well as stories outside Alabama, but with a localized perspective.”
This is not your grandmother’s radio broadcast anymore. DJs no longer have to sit behind a control panel inside a radio station. These days, broadcasters can work from home. “Suzanne and I both have our own professional home studio,” Chris said. “She is near Auburn while I’m in Anniston, but the technology allows us to sound like we’re in the same room.”
Both broadcasters come to the microphone with a wealth of experience. Chris has been in radio since 1986, starting with WLJS at Jacksonville State and then at a variety of stations such as WDNG, Alabama 100 and Rock 105.9, to name a few. And, of course, he became known in Calhoun County as the Voice of the Storm during the Blizzard of ’93 while working for 97.9 WVOK. He can also be seen on TV24, where’s he worked for the past 16 years.
Suzanne fell into radio “accidentally,” as she says. In 2005, she was surfing the internet when she saw that a radio station — Rooster 106 WSTH in Columbus, Ga. — was looking to hire an RST (remote setup technician). Suzanne applied for the job and showed up for the interview wearing her best suit. “The guy interviewing me was wearing Big Dog shorts and a T-shirt,” she said. “My suit was overkill, but I didn’t know any better.” She learned that RST was just a fancy term for the person who drove station vehicles to live broadcast locations and served drinks. She got the job and stepped into the world of radio, where’s she been ever since. “Radio was never part of my career plans, but it’s been a lot of fun,” she said.
Suzanne, who had a BFA in speech communications from Valdosta State University, was also recording a radio show six nights a week, as well as working at a local television station as an assistant. With such a full plate, she knew something had to go. “Radio was the logical thing to give up,” she said. It was July 2008 when she decided to leave radio “forever.”
That decision lasted a month. In August 2008, she was hired to work at Thunder 92.7 WTDR in Oxford. Four years later, she relocated to Gadsden for the morning shift at Mix 102.9 WKXX, where she worked until last fall. She is currently up for her fifth consecutive win as Best Medium Market Morning Show, which will be announced in March.
Launching a new radio show is something Chris has wanted to do for a long time. “I wanted Suzanne as a partner on this project before I even knew she was available,” he said. He couldn’t believe his luck when the opportunity came along. “Suzanne and I each bring different resources to the partnership, and we will share the rewards equally.”
The duo’s long-term goal is to become a morning show that brings all of Alabama together. As Chris described it, “No matter what is happening in Alabama, we want everyone in the state to hear it from us while listening to their local radio station.”
