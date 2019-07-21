Local residents Ann and Pete Morgan are enchanted by all things British: the country’s history, monarchy, customs and traditions. It’s no wonder that one of their favorite pastimes is watching shows like “Downton Abbey” on PBS or “The Crown” on Netflix.
The Morgans had taken two trips to England, and in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary this year they took a third. This time they explored the English countryside with an overnight stay in Scotland.
Upon their arrival in the United Kingdom, they settled into a rental car, where Pete spent a good 10 minutes studying the controls and preparing himself mentally for driving on the left side of the road.
Then it was on to Lygon Castle (now known as Madresfield Court) in Worcestershire. Pete’s great-great-great grandmother was a Lygon. The castle, which boasts an honest-to-goodness moat, has stayed in the family through inheritances and never been sold, but sadly, Pete’s knock at the front door went unanswered. He did snap a few pictures of the ancestral homestead before he and Ann headed off to their first overnight stop.
When planning their trip, the Morgans researched lodging options. “We didn’t want to stay in just a regular hotel,” Ann explained. Instead, they choose places that were unique and would allow them to truly experience the countryside culture.
A 250-year-old abbey, a pub hotel and a former hospital were among the assortment of places they stayed during their two-week excursion.
They even spent a few nights at a farmhouse bed-and-breakfast. It was a working farm, and they were greeted by chickens at the front gate and a sheepdog tending its herd in a nearby pasture.
The farm grew, among other things, elderflower. Its extract is used to make syrup and liqueurs. One of Ann’s favorite cocktails is a gin and tonic, but in England it is made with elderflower tonic. “It was very pleasant and refreshing,” she said.
After the farmhouse, Pete and Ann were embraced by elegance in Staffordshire at Weston Hall, a former dowager’s house that is now a luxury hotel surrounded by magnificent gardens. “Of all the places we stayed, this was my favorite,” Ann said.
While in England’s Lake District, they cruised the country’s largest natural lake, Windermere, in a 127-year-old boat and spent a few nights lodging in a schoolmaster’s house. It was part of Hawkshead Grammar School, which educated young boys, ages 8 to 16, before they headed off to Cambridge. The school’s most famous graduate is William Wordsworth, England’s poet laureate, who carved his name into one of the desks.
In Stratford-on-Avon, Pete and Ann visited William Shakespeare’s home and saw the renovated Globe Theatre. In Stoke-on-Trent, they toured the Wedgwood china factory. In Grange-Over-Sands, they admired the stunning gardens around the Holker estate. In Dumfries, Scotland, they browsed a local kilt store.
In the town of Grasmere, they stood in line to make a purchase at Sarah Nelson’s historic gingerbread bakery. The gingerbread is still made from the original 1854 recipe — a recipe so valuable it’s locked away in a bank vault.
In West Yorkshire, they visited the Bronte Parsonage, where Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte lived and wrote their famous novels.
Speaking of famous authors, in the town of Near Sawrey, the Morgans visited Hill Top, the home of Beatrix Potter. Upon her death, her house was bequeathed to England’s National Trust to be preserved as is. “And it was just as she left it, right down to her straw hat resting in a chair and her shoes underneath,” Ann said. In addition to her books, Potter was a talented artist, leaving behind a collection of animal drawings. “She had an incredible imagination,” Ann said.
Pete had a special reason for wanting to visit the famous author’s home. “My granny called me ‘Peter Rabbit’ my whole life,” he said with a laugh.
During their whirlwind tours of castles, churches, museums, historic homes and beautiful gardens, the Morgans were also able to relax and enjoy British customs such as scones at tea time. “Although for Pete, it was more like pint time,” Ann said.
Before departing England, the Morgans returned their borrowed car to the rental agency. As it turned out, Pete was pretty good at left-sided driving; “980 miles with no accidents,” he said. “Not even a scratch.”
