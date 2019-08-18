Last Sunday evening, parishioners at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church welcomed a visitor from the Vatican. Thierry Roch, a retired member of the Swiss Guard, came to share stories of his life as a soldier in what is considered the oldest and smallest army in the world.
Thierry made his way from Rome to Alabama at the invitation of Rev. Kevin Bazzel of the Diocese of Birmingham, who met Thierry while both were working at the Vatican. “I told Father Kevin I hoped to see the United States one day, and he arranged for me to visit,” Thierry said. While here, he is traveling to different churches within the diocese to talk about his time in the Swiss Guard.
The Swiss Guard is an elite military unit that traces its roots back more than 500 years. They are responsible for the safety of the Pope and also serve as watchmen for Vatican City.
Acceptance into the corps is no easy feat, and competition is fierce. Members undergo extensive training in hand-to-hand combat and martial arts, as well as the use of weaponry that runs the gamut from submachine guns to axe blades.
Their dress uniforms, which include suits of armor, may be reminiscent of the Renaissance age, but make no mistake. This is a select group of professional military men highly trained in modern warfare and counter-terrorism techniques.
In addition to protecting Pope Francis and traveling with the Pontiff on trips, the Swiss Guard also serve as sentries at all of the official entrance points to Vatican City. Thousands of people visit every day. “People from all continents,” Thierry said, noting that many of late come from South America, homeland of Pope Francis.
Although Thierry was born and raised Catholic, it wasn’t until he served in the Swiss Guard and began working near the Pope that he came to embrace his faith with a greater appreciation. “It has caused me to discover the reason for my baptism,” he said. “It has given me the opportunity to learn more about Jesus.”
Pope Francis, known for his simplicity, declined living in the apostolic palace, opting instead for more basic quarters in a guest house adjacent to the Vatican. On one occasion during his two years of military service, Thierry was assigned to be an overnight guard at this simple residence.
Thierry remembers the Pontiff wandering the place, wearing a sleepwear tunic. “He looked like a grandfather,” he said.
The following morning, Pope Francis greeted Thierry and asked, “Did you sleep well?” — a joke, since guardsmen on overnight duty don’t sleep at all.
They are, however, gifted with a selection of goodies to nibble during the night. Pope Francis, himself, goes to the kitchen, slices pieces of cake and chooses an assortment of cookies and other sweet treats for the guard to enjoy.
“I have never met anyone like the Holy Father,” Thierry said. “He thanked me for what I’ve done for the church and he spoke with true emotion.”
Thierry’s visit to Sacred Heart was sponsored by the church’s youth group and included a sit-down dinner of pasta and meatballs prepared by the parish’s new priest, Rev. John McDonald.
After the presentation, Father John addressed Thierry: “We are so far from Rome, but you have made us feel closer to His Holiness.”
Once Thierry returns to Europe, he will be attending university classes to study international business management. Before then, however, he is scheduled for more speaking engagements in the area, including one at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Jacksonville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
