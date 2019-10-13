“When you’re trying to do deep thinking work, it’s nearly impossible to maintain a cogent train of thought when you’re getting bombarded with interruptions.” — Forbes magazine
It’s Friday morning, three hours until deadline. I have no idea what I am going to write about for this column. I start scrolling through my file of ideas.
DING DING! My husband texts me a funny joke about the political news of the day.
“Ha ha,” I text back. Now, where was I?
DING DING! It’s my sweet mother-in-law, texting me an encouraging thought for the day. She also mentions that it is my daughter’s birthday.
I better just take a minute right now to text “Happy Birthday” to my daughter. It takes a little longer than expected because I have trouble finding the birthday cake emoji.
Now, where was I?
RING RING! Unknown number calling. I’m not answering that. I’m in the middle of writing.
DONG! Voicemail alert. Maybe that call was someone I knew, and they need me for something right away. I better stop writing and listen to that voicemail.
It was my doctor’s office calling to say my test results were in.
I should go ahead and return that call right now. I’m not going to be able to write if I’m wondering about test results.
Now, where was I?
DING DING! It’s a text alerting me to the fact that I have been emailed a document that I need to sign.
I put aside my unfinished column and check email. As long as I’m here, I might as well answer these other emails. And delete all these spam emails. And then I’ll just check my other email account. And Facebook. I should probably check Facebook as well.
What was I writing about again? I’m having trouble focusing. I think I need more coffee.
Oh look, we’re almost out of coffee. I should add it to the grocery list. Do we need anything else from the store? I should check the fridge. And the pantry.
Coffee’s ready! I pour myself a fresh cup and sit down to write.
BARK BARK! The dog wants out.
On my way back from letting the dog out, I glance out the kitchen window and notice a gigantic bird sitting on the birdbath. I stand as still as possible and stare at this amazing creature until it finally flies off. What kind of bird was that?
GOOGLE GOOGLE. “The Pileated Woodpecker is one of the biggest, most striking forest birds on the continent. It’s nearly the size of a crow, black with bold white stripes down the neck and a flaming-red crest.”
That was the most amazing thing I’ve seen in weeks. I really should get back to writing, but I’m going to stand here at the kitchen window for a little bit longer. Maybe the woodpecker will come back.
