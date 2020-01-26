The games (old) people play

Here I sit, with all the world’s collective knowledge, spanning thousands of years, at my fingertips, funneled through wires and through the air into a remarkably tiny machine balanced on my lap.
And what am I using my personal computer for?
I’m playing solitaire.
Yes, THAT solitaire. The one with playing cards, aces and jacks, seven stacks, reds on blacks. (Technically, this particular game of solitaire is called Patience. But no one would believe me if I said I was displaying Patience.)
I always considered myself among the pioneers on the computer gaming front.
My high school friends and I were there when they installed a six-foot-tall video game called “Space Invaders” in our local pizza hangout.
In college, I would stay up till 3 a.m. in the university’s computer lab, using its massive mainframe capability to play an interactive game called “Zork” — which was nothing more than lines of text on a screen.
Years later, the IT guy at work introduced me to the first-ever first-person shooter game, called “Wolfenstein.” At the time, personal computers weren’t powerful enough to run such a graphics-heavy game, so I talked my mom into letting me log into her work computer from home, and I spent many happy hours shooting Nazis and zombies.
And then I had kids, and the revolution passed me by.
Now, I can’t tell an Xbox from a Zpack.
I’m pretty sure the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset would just make me throw up.
My thumbs are waaaaaay too slow to work a game console. I can’t even use my thumbs to text.
But Google solitaire is pretty cool. The animation is really nice. Whenever I win a game, little bits of confetti float down!
The allure of a good game of solitaire is undeniable. One day my son walked past as I was playing on my computer, and I cringed at what he might think of me. But all he said was, “Red eight on the black nine.”
It’s not like I don’t have eight decks of cards in a drawer. (Granted, most of those decks have lost a few of their cards.)
As an experiment, I pulled out some cards and played Patience the old-fashioned way. But my shuffling was sloppy. Those bad thumbs again.
No, it’s much easier to lean back into the couch and just click a button. (Heck, if I play on the “easy” setting, I can just click on each card and it will figure out for itself where to go.)
Plus it’s free! I keep wondering what Google is getting in return for all the time I spend playing its game of Patience, but then they shower me with confetti and I stop worrying about it.
I’d say that I’ve turned into my mother, but not even my mother sat around playing solitaire on a machine that was capable of so very much more.
That’s because my mother played Minesweeper.
