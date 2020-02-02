Super Bowl ads worth watching

Just as there as those of us who watch the Grammys just to see who’s going to get bleeped, or the Oscars to see how low the cleavage can go, or the Golden Globes to see whom Ricky Gervais insults, there are those of us who watch the Super Bowl solely for the commercials.
Except these days most advertisers post their commercials online days ahead of time. I’ve already watched most of the Super Bowl commercials. Granted, before I could watch an ad, YouTube made me watch another ad.
Here are some Super Bowl commercials worth postponing your bathroom break:
Michelob Ultra: Jimmy Fallon works out. That should be punchline enough, but he does so under the tutelage of the enormously muscled John Cena. Best line: “I’m so happy I could squat you.”
Doritos: An Old West/“Old Town Road” dance shootout between Lil Nas X, Sam Elliott and Sam Elliott’s mustache. This is almost enough for me to forgive Billy Ray Cyrus for the mullet.
Bud Light Seltzer: Imagine if the Pixar movie “Inside Out” was taking place inside the heavily tattooed mind of rapper Post Malone. This is stupidly brilliant. I would watch a movie of this.
Amazon: A funny riff on what people did before Alexa, back in the dark ages, including a joke about fake news (I see what you did there, Jeff Bezos). Plus, if you’re missing “Game of Thrones,” there’s a dragon in this one!
Cheetos: I’m not going to spoil this for you. Just know that this is the only one of the commercials I watched that made me laugh out loud.
Hyundai: Three celebrities from Massachusetts (are there more than three?) Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski use their best Boston accents to talk about Hyundai’s ability to “smaht pahk” itself. It’s a wicked smaht commercial.
Audi: A dystopian future, an electric car and perhaps the best use ever of the song “Let It Go.” Plus, if you’re missing “Game of Thrones,” Maisie Williams is in this one!
Google: The voice of an elderly man asks Google for advice on how not to forget. This made me tear up more than any Budweiser Clydesdale commercial.
Olay: A celebration of female empowerment while trying to sell women an overpriced tube of cream to make them feel more attractive.
Pepsi: Musicians H.E.R. and Missy Elliott give Coke a lesson in branding, and Olay a lesson in female empowerment.
Porsche: A thief steals a car from the Porsche museum and all the security guards give chase — each in their own Porsche. Put 100 of these commercials together and you’d have a really good Michael Bay movie.
Snickers: In a cynical take on Coke’s famous “I want to teach the world to sing” commercial, Snickers brings people together in an effort to fix the world by … feeding it a giant Snickers bar.
Pop Tarts: Pop Tarts with pretzel crusts? This is a joke, right?
Little Caesars: The pizza company pitches its new delivery service as the best thing since sliced bread. But really, the best thing since sliced bread is being able to watch the Super Bowl commercials without having to watch the football part.
