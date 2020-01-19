Lisa Davis: When is a pine cone more than a pine cone?

Once upon a time, my two children went for a walk in the woods and came back with a gift for me.
A pine cone.
This was no ordinary pine cone. It was the biggest pine cone I’d ever seen. It was almost as big as my head.
It turns out that my prized pine cone was in fact a longleaf pine cone, the progeny of a Southern longleaf pine tree. The longleaf pine is so named because it has very long leaves (although you and I would call them needles) — up to 18 inches long. It also has impressively large pine cones, up to 12 inches long.
The longleaf pine grows almost perfectly straight, and can tower up to 100 feet toward the sky. The trees can live for more than 300 years, surviving fire, wind and drought.
Towering forests of longleaf pine once covered the Southeast, 90 million acres of them, from Virginia sweeping down to the eastern edge of Texas. But those straight, strong trees proved irresistible to lumber barons, and most of the longleaf pines were cut down by the 1920s.
Today, there are still patches of longleaf pine to be found — including nearby at McClellan, Longleaf Botanical Gardens and the Talladega National Forest — enough so that my children could come across a longleaf pine cone in the woods.
I put my pine cone in a basket and displayed it on a table outside on the porch.
That was six years ago. All that time, the pine cone just sat there, being a pine cone.
And then, a few weeks ago, I glanced out at it and almost screamed.
It was no longer a bushy pine cone. It was a sleek, svelte pine cone. It had drawn in all its bristly parts and shut itself up tight.
I’ve seen this movie. This is the part where the pine cone turns out to be a space egg and now an alien is going to hatch out of it and eat my brain.
Or maybe it turns out this is perfectly normal behavior for a pine cone. Even a presumably dead pine cone that one would think would be incapable of movement.
A pine cone’s purpose in life (other than becoming a Christmas decoration) is to grow more pine trees. Nestled underneath all of those sharp, pointy scales are seeds. The pine cone — good mother that she is — protects the seeds.
If the weather is not good for growing seeds — say it’s too damp or too cold — the pine cone will close up. If the weather is nice, the pine cone will open up and let her seeds venture out to find their way in the world.
It turns out that my pine cone is not an alien space egg. My pine cone is, rather, a weather barometer.
In just the past few weeks, my pine cone has closed up tight, then re-opened, then closed up again, then re-opened again.
At this moment, it is fully opened on the bottom and halfway shut on the top.
Does this mean I need to dress warmly or not?
The pine cone is just as confused by Alabama weather as the rest of us.
