Lisa Davis: Scenes from the toy department

AISLE 1
Little girl: [ reading the description on a horse play set ] “Everything you need to keep your horse happy!”
Mom: “Anna might like that for Christmas.”
Little girl: “I would like that for Christmas.”
A store team member rumbles by with a cart stacked with veterinarian play sets. I almost collide with a team member with his arms full of Care Bears.
From the next aisle over, a toy sings, “In the morning, I get dressed …”
AISLE 2
I pass by a stuffed dog that suddenly starts talking to me. “It’s music time!”
I stop and stare at a large display of Pikmi Pops Cheeki Puffs. What are these things? Are Pikmi Pops a genus, and Cheeki Puffs a species? They look like sparkly bath poufs (with eyes). I lean closer and read the fine print: “Caution: Contains Cosmetics.” I back away slowly.
Somewhere, a toy says, “That was amazing! I gotta go.”
AISLE 3
Squishy, furry, fluffy things, everywhere I look, with names like Woodzeez and Bobbleez and Floofies and MushMeez. Squishies and Squeezamals and SmooshyMushies and NumNoms.
Somewhere, a toy is singing. “Will you please count with me? One … Will you please count with me? One … Will you please count with me? One …”
AISLE 4
The shelves are full of surprise toys, in which you can’t see what you’re buying because it’s hidden inside some sort of container. Like Cracker Jacks for the new generation.
There are L.O.L. surprise toys hidden inside giant eggs. Other toys are hidden inside bottles or jars or balls. CuteTitos are stuffed animals rolled up inside fabric burritos.
A little girl runs up to her father. “I picked out what I want for Christmas!” The father looks down at the toy she is holding. “You already have that.”
Somewhere, a toy is singing the alphabet song.
AISLE 5
So. Much. ‘Frozen.’
A grandmother consults with a store team member.
Grandmother: “‘Barbie Pet Dream House’ is what she wrote down. I can’t find that anywhere.”
Team member: [ consulting her phone ] “We’ve only got a Barbie Dream House.”
Grandmother: “But she wants a Barbie Pet Dream House.”
Somewhere, a toy is singing. “How are you today? Are you ready to play?”
AISLE 6
So. Much. Poop.
Look what that cute little poop emoji has wrought.
Pooparoos: Little squishy animals packaged inside glittery toilets.
CutieTooties: Packages of slime inside brightly colored piles of poop (with eyes).
Poopsie Pooie Puitton: A giant plastic designer handbag shaped like a pile of poop (with eyes).
Poop Troop: A play set with 12 cans of Play-Doh, most of them brown.
Somewhere, a toy says, “Clean up in Aisle 6!”
With all this poop, I’m not surprised.
