 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOMELAND INSECURITY

Lisa Davis: Deal me in

Cards
Pexels

I’m not ashamed to admit that I play solitaire on my phone, (even though it’s a thing old people do). I usually play during commercials while we’re watching TV (another thing old people do).

Lately, though, I’ve found myself longing for non-digital entertainment — real books, handwritten letters, vinyl records, playing cards.

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.