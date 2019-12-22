Lisa Davis: A Christmas carol trivia quiz

1. In “Jingle Bells,” what’s the bobtail on which the bells ring?
A. A horse named “Bobtail”
B. A horse with its tail cut short
C. A harness
D. Bob Dylan
2. In “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” where should the comma go?
A. After “ye.”
B. After “merry.”
C. Before the “and.”
D. It doesn’t need a comma!
3. In “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” what’s a calling bird?
A. Twitter bird
B. A nightingale
C. A black bird
D. Why do you keep giving me all these birds?
4. Which of these has never been recorded?
A. “White Christmas”
B. “Blue Christmas”
C. “Green Christmas”
D. “Red Christmas”
5. Thurl Ravenscroft, who sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” was also the voice of which other famous cartoon character?
A. George Jetson
B. Scooby-Doo
C. Fred Flintstone
D. Tony the Tiger
6. What was the original title of “Silver Bells”?
A. “Jingle Bells”
B. “Golden Bells”
C. “Tinkle Bells”
D. “Ring-a-Ling”
7. What is thought to be the oldest Christmas carol, written by Gregorian monks in the 9th century?
A. “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”
B. “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”
C. “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”
D. “What Child Is This?”
8. Can you recognize this carol in its original Latin? Adeste fideles læti triumphantes / Venite, venite in Bethlehem.
A. “O Little Town of Bethlehem”
B. “Joy to the World”
C. “O Come, All Ye Faithful”
D. “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer”
9. What country does “Carol of the Bells” come from?”
A. Ukraine
B. Russia
C. No, Ukraine!
D. No, Russia!
10. Which of these carols was a call for peace inspired by the Cuban Missile Crisis?
A. “Feliz Navidad”
B. “The Little Drummer Boy”
C. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
D. “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
ANSWERS:
1. B
2. A or B; historians can’t decide.
3. C; it was originally “colly” birds, or black birds.
4. They’re all real. Bing Crosby sang “White Christmas,” Elvis sang “Blue Christmas,” comedian Stan Freburg recorded “Green Christmas,” and “Red Christmas” is a bad horror movie.
5. D
6. C
7. A
8. C
9. A
10. D; “Said the king to the people everywhere, ‘Listen to what I say! Pray for peace, people everywhere!’”