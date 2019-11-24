At a time of year when I’m anxiously watching for the Black Friday sales prices for a new TV, and I really want all new kitchen cabinets, and a new rug for the dining room, and pretty wallpaper for the guest bath, and new light fixtures as long as we’re at it, and I want I want I want I want I want …
I walked past a bulletin board at church, which was displaying Thanksgiving craft projects made by the students in the church’s PreSchool Friends program.
The kids, ages 4 and 5, had made construction paper turkeys. They had drawn faces for the turkeys, and glued on yellow beaks and red wattles. On the turkeys’ tail feathers, the teachers had written down five things each of the kids was thankful for.
Samoyah: I am thankful for my clothes, for my school, for books, for my home, for my lunch.
Emma: I am thankful for my brother, for my mommy, for school, for my pretty dresses, for playing outside.
Paisley: I am thankful for God, for clothes, for school, for my family, for food to eat.
Kasius: I am thankful for school, for the Halloween party, for my mom, for reading books at the library, for food in my lunchbox to eat.
Manuel: I am thankful for my clothes, for food to eat, for my family, for my toys, for my school.
Adrian: I am thankful for food, for my home, for my dog, for my family, for my God.
Elijah: I am thankful for school, for lunch in my lunchbox, for my toys, for my mom and family, for my home.
Lindsey: I am thankful for a home, for pretty clothes, for my family, for school, for food, for stories.
Braylon: I am thankful for a bunch of things. For home, for school, for turkey … for everything.
Funny thing. Not one of them mentioned a 75-inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.