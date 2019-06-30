Jumpin’ juniper! It’s the last day of June already! I thought this month would never end.
Nobody is really sure where June got its name, not even the ancient Romans. It could be named after Juno, the Roman goddess of marriage, or after Lucius Junius Brutus, who overthrew the Roman monarchy to found a republic.
June is still known as the month to marry — and to go to war.
June is when the Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy, when the War of 1812 began, when Custer lost the Battle of Little Bighorn.
June is when the Civil War ended, when the U.S. Constitution was ratified and when the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York.
June is also when the first roller coaster opened, when “Gone With the Wind” was published and when “Jaws” became the very first summer blockbuster.
It’s said that no other month begins on the same day of the week as June.
June plays host to Father’s Day, Juneteenth and Take Your Dog to Work Day.
June’s full moon is called the Strawberry Moon.
The summer solstice — the longest day of the year and the official start of summer — always falls in June. In pagan days, the day after the summer solstice was known as Midsummer. (If only summer was that short.) The Midsummer holiday was an excuse to let the heat make you crazy.
June is not, however, the hottest month of the year. That honor goes to July.
June is when the June bugs come out. The brown beetles are related to the scarab beetle of ancient Egypt. If it seems like they’re everywhere, that’s because there are more June bugs in the South than anywhere else.
June is also a name. June Cleaver was the Beaver’s mom. June Osborne is the star of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Junie B. Jones is a children’s book character. June Lockhart was the mom on “Lost in Space.” June Allyson made movies with Van Johnson. June Carter Cash was the better half of Johnny Cash. Junior Samples was my favorite part of “Hee Haw.”
June rhymes with so many words. Moon, boon, croon, dune, goon, loon, rune, spoon, prune, tune, raccoon, balloon.
Say farewell to June,
The month of monsoon,
Blistering at noon,
So humid we swoon,
No one is immune,
June can’t leave too soon.
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com.