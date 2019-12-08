Some people just don’t get the spirit of Christmas.
1. The Puritans: The early American colonists actually outlawed Christmas. In 1659, the Massachusetts Bay Colony banned decorations, carols and whatnot as a “pagan mockery” of a “sacred event.” However, like Prohibition or that plate of Christmas fudge, the ban didn’t last long.
2. Teddy Roosevelt: In the early 1900s, the environmentalist president banned Christmas trees in the White House because he didn’t want to encourage deforestation. But the Roosevelts also had a cat, so the president could have just been protecting the country’s Christmas ornaments.
3. The Wet Bandits: Harry and Marv, the burglars from the original “Home Alone” movie, were known as the “Wet Bandits” because they not only robbed people while they away for Christmas, they also turned on all the faucets to flood their homes. Lucky for us, they ran into a little boy who was even crueler than them.
4. Frank Shirley: The penny-pinching boss in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” who, instead of Christmas bonuses, gave his employees memberships in the Jelly of the Month club. Bah, blueberry!
5. Hans Gruber: In the original “Die Hard” movie, this criminal mastermind takes an entire office building hostage during a Christmas party. This was the first big movie role for actor Alan Rickman, who would go on to play any number of grinchy villains, from the Sheriff of Nottingham to Severus Snape.
6. Frank Costanza: A memorable episode of “Seinfeld” celebrates Festivus, an anti-Christmas holiday invented by George Costanza’s dad. Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s a Festivus pole. Instead of the Singing of Carols, there is the Airing of Grievances. The holiday ends with a wrestling match against the head of the household.
7. Mr. Potter: Worse than the S&L crisis, worse that the Great Recession, worse than the Panama Papers is Henry F. Potter, the mean-spirited, duplicitous banker from “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The character is so despicable that the FBI thought it might be a communist plot to get people to hate bankers. When George Bailey wishes Mr. Potter a merry Christmas, Potter shouts back, “And a Happy New Year to you … in jail!”
8. Scrooge: The infamous miser from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” said of the poor, “If they would rather die, they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.” Historians theorize that Ebenezer Scrooge might have been based upon the real-life economist Thomas Malthus, who argued that improving the lives of poor people could be counterproductive because it would lead to overpopulation.
9. The Grinch: Scrooge, only green. Dr. Seuss’ most famous creation (sorry, Cat in the Hat) tried to steal Christmas, but failed. If you really want to ruin Christmas, just watch that live-action movie version of the Grinch starring Jim Carrey.
10. Dr. Robert Atkins: The cardiologist who popularized the low-carb diet. They may take our fruitcake, but they’ll never take our Christmas cookies!
