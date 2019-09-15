Since there’s a big ol’ story about Ken Burns’ new “Country Music” PBS series on this page over there to my left (your right), I thought maybe we could play a game of country music trivia. Here are 10 questions, with answers at the bottom.
1. In the song “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” Hank Williams sang about which of these “lonesome” objects?
A. Dove
B. Train
C. Whippoorwill
D. Tinder user
2. Which of the following animals is NOT mentioned in Alabama’s song “Dixieland Delight”?
A. Groundhog
B. Bullfrog
C. Coondog
D. Deer
3. Which of these is NOT a Jerry Reed song?
A. “She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)”
B. “You Took All the Ramblin’ Out of Me”
C. “The Preacher and the Bear”
D. “Pass the Bottle, Burt”
4. What was the name of Merle Haggard’s band?
A. The Strangers
B. The Jones Boys
C. The Buckaroos
D. The Fabulous Superlatives
5. What mountain did Hank Williams Jr. fall off of?
A. Kilimanjaro
B. Coldwater
C. Lookout
D. Ajax
6. Which of these artists has NOT covered Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man”?
A. Lyle Lovett
B. The Blues Brothers
C. The Muppets
D. George Jones
7. When the Oak Ridge Boys sing “Elvira,” what are they singing about?
A. A horror hostess
B. William Lee Golden’s hairdresser
C. A town outside of Luckenbach, Texas
D. A street in Nashville, Tenn.
8. What is the “ring of fire” Johnny Cash fell into?
A. Hell
B. Love
C. Regret
D. A bottle of Fireball whiskey
9. Which of these country singers also played professional baseball?
A. Little Jimmy Dickens
B. Charley Pride
C. Lefty Frizzell
D. Lil Nas X
10. What’s the worst idea Billy Ray Cyrus ever had?
A. “Achy Breaky Heart”
B. “Old Town Road”
C. The mullet
D. “Hannah Montana”
Lisa Davis is Features Editor of The Anniston Star. Contact her at 256-235-3555 or ldavis@annistonstar.com
ANSWERS:
1. C
2. C
3. D
4. A
5. D
6. D
7. D
8. B
9. B
10. There’s no wrong answer to this question.