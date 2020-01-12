And the answer is ...

Today our categories are Venerable Game Shows, Esoterica, Must-See TV, How Many Commercials Can Oprah Be In, Missing Mustaches and GOATS.
Hint: These are not the goats you’re thinking of.
The correct answer is: “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” the game show’s latest tournament of champions featuring three of its all-time top winners.
The three trivia masters squared off over three nights last week. Their next match will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC.
I can’t stop watching. I haven’t been so invested in prime-time TV since the very first season of “Survivor.”
A: This contestant holds the record for the longest-winning streak on “Jeopardy!” (74 games in 2004) and is currently leading the GOAT tournament.
Q: Who is Ken Jennings?
A: This contestant is a professional gambler whose approach is “strategically aggressive.”
Q: Who is James Holzhauer?
A: This contestant is the all-time money winner on “Jeopardy!” but is getting skunked in the GOAT tournament, possibly because he’s too slow on the buzzer.
Q: Who is Brad Rutter? (We would also have accepted the answer, “Who is the contestant Lisa most identifies with?”)
A: $415,273
Q: What are the three champions’ combined winnings so far?
A: A Rolls-Royce, a couple of houses or two months’ of Nick Saban’s salary.
Q: What could you buy with that kind of money?
A: Word Nerd, Comma Chameleon, Kid Lit, Obscure British Sitcoms, Coffee and Chocolate.
Q: What are Lisa’s dream Jeopardy categories?
A: “20-Letter Words.”
Q: What is the most mind-boggling category from “Jeopardy! GOAT”?
A: “Gemstones! Meet the Gemstones!”
Q: What is the punniest category from “Jeopardy! GOAT”?
A: Cursive
Q: What Lisa said when the answer was “heiroglyphics.”
A: Anwar Sadat
Q: What Lisa said when the answer was “Hosni Mubarak.”
A: BZZZZZZ!
Q: What is the sound of these guys buzzing in to answer before Lisa has even finished reading the question?
A: “Plane trigonometry employs the law of these ratios between the sides of a triangle and its hypotenuse.”
Q: What is, “Lisa can’t even figure out which part of this is the question”?
A: “Its second line is, ‘All the powers of old Europe have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this spectre: Pope & Czar, Metternich & Guizot.’”
Q: What is, “Lisa only thought she was smart”?
A: Who is Morticia Addams?
Q: What is the one and only answer Lisa knew that none of the three champions knew? (Ha! Sometimes it pays to watch TV instead of doing your homework.)
