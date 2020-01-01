Josephine Ayers: Horace the Mule Rides Again!

Some years ago, returning from Savannah, we made a stop at a gas station in the small Georgia town of Greensboro. As we always do, we picked up a copy of the local weekly newspaper. A familiar-sounding headline caught our attention: “Story About Horace the Mule.” This could only be OUR Horace, as depicted in my family’s favorite tale (some even say it’s true).
Told by a family friend and fabled North Carolina raconteur, Edmund Harding, it became a long Christmas Eve tradition in Tarheel papers. The story features my great-aunt Fan Lamb Wood, mistress of the family plantation, Greenfield, Eastern North Carolina. Its good-natured commentary on life’s surprises seems more appropriate as a greeting to the New Year.
It goes this way:
Mrs. George Wood, now deceased, of Chowan County had a mule who was named Horace. On Christmas Eve she called up Dr. Satterfield in Edenton and said to him, "Doctor, Horace is sick, and I wish you would come take a look at him."
Dr. Satterfield said, "Oh Fan Lamb, it’s after 6 o'clock and I'm eating my Christmas Eve dinner. Give Horace a dose of mineral oil and if he isn't all right in the morning phone me and I'll come out and take a look at him."
"How'll I give it to him?," she inquired.
"Through a funnel," replied the good doctor.
"He might bite me!," she protested.
"Oh, Fan Lamb- you're a farm woman, and you know about these things. Give it to him through the other end."
So Fan Lamb went out to the barn, and there stood Horace, with his head held down, just moaning and groaning.
She looked around for a funnel, but the nearest thing she could see to one was her Uncle Bill's fox hunting horn, hanging on the wall, a beautiful gold-plated instrument with gold tassels hanging from it.
She took the horn and affixed it properly. Horace turned his head, but paid no attention.
Then she reached up on the shelf where medicines for the farm animals were kept. But instead of picking up the mineral oil, she picked up a bottle of turpentine and she poured a liberal dose into the horn.
Horace raised his head with a sudden jerk. He let out a yell that could have been heard a mile away. He reared up on his hind legs, brought his front legs down, knocked out the side of the barn, jumped a five-foot fence and started down the road at a mad gallop.
Now Horace was in pain, so every few jumps he made, that horn would blow. All the dogs in the neighborhood knew that when that horn was blowing it meant that Uncle Bill was going fox hunting. So down the highway they went, close on Horace's heels.
It was a marvelous sight! First, Horace — running at top speed; the horn, in a most unusual position, the mellow notes issuing therefrom; the tassels waving; and the dogs, barking joyously.
They passed by the home of Old Man Harvey Hogan, who was sitting on his front porch, well "into the cups" as they say down east. He hadn't drawn a sober breath in 15 years, and he gazed in fascinated amazement at the sight that unfolded itself before his eyes. (Incidentally, Harvey is now head man of Alcoholics Anonymous in the Albemarle section of the state.)
By this time it was good and dark. Horace and the dogs were approaching the Chowan River Bridge. The bridgetender heard the horn blowing and figured a boat was approaching. So he hurriedly went out and elevated the bridge.
Horace went over the edge, straight into the river and was drowned. The dogs jumped into the water after him, but they could swim and climbed out without much difficulty.
Now it so happened that the bridgetender was running for the office of Sheriff of Chowan County, but he managed to get only seven votes. The people figured that any man who didn't know the difference between a mule with a horn up his rear and a boat coming down the Intercoastal Waterway wasn't fit to hold any public office in Chowan County.
And that's the story of "Horace The Christmas Mule"
JEA/2020