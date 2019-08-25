Several of my friends are sending their children off to college this month and I know (from experience) how emotional that can be. I also know (from experience) that the anticipation of an empty nest is way worse than the actual empty nest itself.
Years ago, when my daughter, Lindsay, was moving into a dorm at Jacksonville State University, I had the summer to prepare myself, but I would become all mopey and depressed just thinking about it. I liked our life the way it was. I didn’t want it to change.
It seemed like just yesterday she was a little girl, and my mind was flooded with sweet memories that brought tears to my eyes at the thought of her leaving. I so hated the passing of time, especially the speed with which it passed.
And no, you don’t have to tell me. I was perfectly aware she was only going to be 30 minutes away, but that was no consolation. To a mother’s heart, gone is gone.
To add insult to injury, Lindsay was primed and ready to spring from the nest. So excited, she was, about what the future held and the feeling of freedom she was soon to experience.
She drove away on a Sunday evening as my husband Tim and I stood at the curb, waving goodbye. The sun was setting and it was a pleasant night. “Let’s go for a walk,” he said. That was a custom for us: to take a walk before dinner. I conjured up a mental clock for when we needed to be back to start cooking.
And that’s when it came.
Like a swift kick.
The knowledge that we didn’t NEED to be back by any certain time.
I stopped dead in my tracks as I realized it would be the same tomorrow and the next day and on and on — because our lives were suddenly different now.
Our family schedule was no more.
You may think that was enough to turn me back into an emotional wreck, but it wasn’t. Just the opposite. I’ll always remember that night as an incredible turning point. The moment I tasted my own unique sense of freedom.
For nearly two decades, I had been the responsible mom, the authority figure with a continuous sense of duty and structure and rules and responsibilities. Appointments to keep, school events and sports games to attend, a never-ending stream of tasks to accomplish — an exhausting process, when you think about it.
Lindsay may have driven away feeling free as a bird, but was it possible for me to sprout wings as well?
Oh yes it was.
That attitude adjustment didn’t happen in the blink of an eye, though. There were still plenty of times I ached to hug my daughter good night or settle in with her on the couch to watch an episode of “Desperate Housewives.”
Oh sure, Lindsay would come home on weekends and holidays, but there was no real going back to what was. I had to accept — and this was the hardest part — that our family dynamics would never be the same. That chapter of our lives was done, and the time had come to embrace a new one.
Silly as it may sound (but you parents will understand) Tim and I could now eat whatever we wanted for dinner, even if it was fish and vegetables every night. Who’s going to complain?
We could stay up late binge-watching TV shows — I mean REALLY late. We could accept last-minute dinner invitations, take off on a road trip, have friends over on a whim, go see a late movie or head outside with a bottle of wine to talk the night away.
There were times when Lindsay was home for a visit and we’d be at the dinner table laughing about something. I’d find myself wishing it could be that way again, the way it used to be.
But I refused to linger with those thoughts for long because the most important lesson Tim and I learned — as all you new empty nesters will find out for yourselves — is that living in the moment is a lot more fun than living in the past.
