It was a little more than five years ago when Tonya Spence was diagnosed with breast cancer in the form of a small, rice-sized piece of calcification. It was discovered during a routine mammogram.
“I never had any symptoms,” she said. “No signs at all.”
In fact, she had just returned from Huntington Beach, Calif., where she participated in her ninth marathon. “At the time, my goal was to run a marathon in every state,” she said. “That was my California checkmark.”
A biopsy revealed the tumor to be set up against the chest wall and growing rapidly. Clinically speaking, Tonya was diagnosed with Infiltrating Ducticular Carcinoma, considered Stage 2 because it had spread into the breast tissue. The biopsy surgeon offered to perform a lumpectomy, but Tonya didn’t feel right about it.
“Call it women’s intuition,” she said. “I felt I needed to be more aggressive.” Her instincts proved correct when she learned the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. “I made the decision to have both breasts removed,” she said. She knew surgery would be followed by a long road of chemotherapy.
With the diagnosis official and a plan in place, Tonya sat down with her family to break the news. “We all cried,” she said. At that time, she was in the process of moving her oldest son, Chance, to Auburn. “We had his living arrangements and schedule all worked out,” she said, but Chance wasn’t sure. He asked his mother what they should do next.
Tonya’s reply was simple. “You’re doing college, I’m doing chemo and we’re both going to be just fine,” she said. “Life has to go on.”
Her youngest son, Cain, was a junior at Alexandria High School back then. “He made the best out of a bad situation,” she said. “He was strong and helped me every day. I’m very proud of my sons. They are good, humble, compassionate boys.”
Tonya underwent a double mastectomy along with removal of 21 lymph nodes. Local oncologist Dr. Charlie Lattuatta prescribed a chemo treatment every three weeks. “He is, to this day, my doctor and friend, who cheers me on,” she said. “His staff took amazing care of me and I felt at peace there.”
Tonya had no ill effects after her first treatment and refused the doctor’s offer of an anti-nausea drug because she didn’t want to feel drowsy. “There’s nothing to this!” she thought to herself. But after the second (stronger) treatment, she began to feel it. “I was sick. Very sick.” She also had a terrible taste in her mouth. “Like a penny and a boiled egg mixed together,” she said. “No wonder people lose their appetite during chemo.”
Throughout her treatment, she lived off soup and cheese. “Sonic’s cherry limeade also kept me going,” she said. But she learned a valuable lesson. “Listen to your chemo doctor and nurses and take the medicine.”
A U.S. mail carrier by day, Tonya continued working her postal route until her postmaster offered her a desk job as a supervisor. “That helped me with avoiding germs and being able to rest,” she said.
An avid runner, Tonya was reluctant to give up the sport she loved. “I ran with my friends in the afternoon,” she said, but slower than normal and not for her usual 5- to 10-mile distances. “I was just thankful I could still run at all.”
And, of course, chemo took its toll on her hair. Her sister, Kim Holland, owned Ohatchee Barber and Styles. “She shaved my head and then we had a ceremony,” Tonya said. “We buried my hair and gave it a eulogy. It was hysterical.”
Along the way, a surprising thing happened.
“I began to look forward to the days I had chemo,” Tonya said.
The chemo room was set up like a living room with recliners along the walls, lap blankets, a television and snacks to enjoy. “I would walk in the door, look around and ask, ‘Where do you want me today?’” She wasn’t so much asking the nurses as she was asking God. “He would always put me next to someone who needed a friend that day,” she said. “Someone who needed a listening ear, a laugh, a story, whatever.”
When she meets women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, Tonya encourages them to “get up and show up.” On the bad days — “the really bad days,” she emphasizes — she tells them to take a shower, put on earrings and lipstick. “If you only have five eyelashes left, mascara those babies up!” she said. “Find your grit. Don’t let cancer steal your peace and joy.”
Last year, Tonya married one of her long-time running partners, Steve Spence, a quality manager at New Flyer. “We were best friends,” she said. “He was a huge supporter when I was sick, and he ran races on my behalf.”
Looking back over the past five years, Tonya says cancer is the best, and worst, thing that ever happened to her. “It slowed me down and opened my eyes and heart, made me realize there were a lot of things I needed to change in my life,” she said. “I was scared, and yes, I was drained financially, emotionally and physically. But I let go and let God and was given a fresh start. A do-over.”
