From Zoom to Instacart, my month of firsts

As much as I hate to admit it, I’m a rule follower, and that is why I’ve adhered to social distancing guidelines. Walks around the neighborhood, taking trash out to the street, checking the mailbox … that’s pretty much the extent of my outdoor excursions these days. And I know the same can be said for the rest of you. (Hope so, anyway.)
Whatever this is called, sheltering-in-place or quarantining, I’ll say this for it. It has allowed this old dog to learn a couple of new tricks. Specifically, the wonders of Instacart and Zoom.