Cassie McCord-Brock has weathered her fair share of hardships in life. A divorce from her first husband after 20 years of marriage, her teenaged son deployed to a war zone, her father’s massive heart attack and not one, but two, serious bouts with melanoma that required multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy.
And yet.
“My blessings far exceed the heartaches,” she said. “I’ve learned that each day is a gift.”
The most important of those blessings is her family, which expanded in 2012 when she married Tommy Brock. Between her and Tommy’s grown children and their spouses, “I now have eight beautiful adults that I call my children,” she said. “And five grandbabies.”
With extended family and a large network of friends, Cassie keeps a positive attitude. “I want to love like crazy and live like there’s no tomorrow,” she said.
She especially comes alive this time of year, the season of autumn and Halloween — her favorite holiday. As a Christian, she has been scolded by those who think Halloween is evil, but she completely disagrees. “I think any holiday is what you make it,” she said. “I choose to make this one fun!”
When her children were little, she would dress up along with them to visit all of the fall festivals and go trick-or-treating. She has an unbridled creative spirit and lets it flow freely when it comes to fashioning costumes and decorating for the season. “When I was little, we had those cheap plastic masks,” she said. “We’ve come a long way since then.”
Dressing up and decorating her home and office (she’s a real estate agent with Keller Williams) is something she will never outgrow, and she’s always on the lookout for new ideas. “What did we ever do before Pinterest?” she asks with a laugh. She holds fast to old customs, however.
“Candy corn and apple cider are a must,” she insists. Baking Halloween cookies is another tradition that she started with her children and now continues with her grandchildren. “Last year we turned gingerbread men into voodoo dolls,” she said. “This year we made monsters out of Rice Krispies treats.”
For Cassie, Halloween isn’t complete without a visit to the pumpkin patch. “We take our pumpkins home to carve or paint,” she said. “Our family makes a party of it and it has become quite competitive.”
While Cassie doesn’t mind a good ghost story this time of year, she’s not a fan of visiting haunted houses where people jump out at her. “I tend to react by punching,” she said. “Not a good situation.” She also prefers Halloween movies that don’t involve blood and guts. “There’s enough evil going around that I don’t care to watch it in a movie.”
She has a fondness for Halloween movies such as “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “Hocus Pocus,” but her all-time favorite is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Last year she convinced her husband to dress up with her as the movie’s two main characters, Jack and Sally. “I thought kids would love getting their pictures made with this famous Halloween couple,” she said. She was half right. “Jack was a big hit, but Sally not so much,” she said. “They would ask me to take the picture!”
Cassie loves hosting Halloween parties. “I go all out,” she said. “I don’t know how to do simple.” As soon as Halloween is done, she’s already planning for next year. “I want it to be something everyone remembers.”
She hosts her Bunco group every October. “Buncoween,” they call it. “I want the ladies to be wowed,” she said. And they are.
Group member Annette Maddox said, “We keep telling her to open a party-planning business.” Cassie believes that might be in the future, but for now she enjoys keeping it between friends. “I love making things fun for others,” she said.
Donna Barton’s column appears every Sunday. Contact her at donnabarton@cableone.net.