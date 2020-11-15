You have permission to edit this article.
For Thanksgiving, local restaurants offer to-go or socially distanced dine-in

Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and if the pandemic is keeping you at home this year, area restaurants are ready to come to your cooking rescue. Whether you need just a few side dishes or the whole shebang, they’ve got you covered.

Rosie’s Gourmet 2 Go, Garfrerick’s Café and Hubbard’s Off Main are all offering catered carry-out options in preparation for the big day. Portions are large enough to feed families of all sizes. Each of these restaurants have an extensive list of to-go menu choices and prices. Visit each one’s Facebook page to consider all options, or call the numbers listed here.

