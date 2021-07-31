You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editor James Bennett's column: Turncoat senator wasn't interested in democracy or patriotism on Jan. 6

hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

 Greg Nash/Abaca Press/TNS

Another politician exposed himself as a hypocrite this week by introducing a bill that he thinks would whitewash his hands from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, raised a fist in solidarity with Jan. 6 insurrectionists then attempted to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election. The turncoat should be on the short list of enemies within who should be voted out of office as soon as possible.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags