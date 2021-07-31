Editor James Bennett's column: Turncoat senator wasn't interested in democracy or patriotism on Jan. 6

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
Another politician exposed himself as a hypocrite this week by introducing a bill that he thinks would whitewash his hands from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, raised a fist in solidarity with Jan. 6 insurrectionists then attempted to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election. The turncoat should be on the short list of enemies within who should be voted out of office as soon as possible.