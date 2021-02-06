Editor James Bennett's column: Seeing is believing with Patrick Mahomes

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Patrick Mahomes, left, talks with Tom Brady after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots in 2019. Mahomes and Brady will be the starting quarterbacks in Sunday’s Super Bowl game in Tampa. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)
The first time I saw Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback had just arrived on the Texas Tech University campus in 2014 as perhaps the most-heralded recruit in school history.
A friendly Texas politician and big-time Red Raiders booster told me that I had to see Mahomes in person as soon as possible. He said I wouldn’t believe Mahomes’ mobility, intelligence and flair for producing touchdowns.