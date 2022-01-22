Editor James Bennett's column: 89-year-old Red Farmer drives into NASCAR Hall of Fame

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Live Fast Motorsports honors NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer, adorning the No. 78 in Farmer’s Long-Lewis Ford paint scheme during the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Of all the colorful characters and brilliant drivers who’ve raced at Talladega Superspeedway, Red Farmer belongs in the conversation as the best of them all.
The Estaboga resident, 89, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night in Charlotte. It was the crowning achievement for a career that started in 1953 in Daytona Beach, Fla., and continues today at the Talladega Short Track.