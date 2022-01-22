 Skip to main content
Editor James Bennett's column: 89-year-old Red Farmer drives into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Of all the colorful characters and brilliant drivers who’ve raced at Talladega Superspeedway, Red Farmer belongs in the conversation as the best of them all.

The Estaboga resident, 89, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night in Charlotte. It was the crowning achievement for a career that started in 1953 in Daytona Beach, Fla., and continues today at the Talladega Short Track.

Red Farmer, NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, talks about his life and times over the years. 
Live Fast Motorsports honors NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer, adorning the No. 78 in Farmer’s Long-Lewis Ford paint scheme during the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Red Farmer and Donnie Allison stand in front of the new oversized vehicle tunnel at Talladega Superspeedway. Construction was completed in 2019.

