Joy Boyd knows her way around the kitchen. That’s a fact to which her friends and family will attest. “We are a foodie family,” Joy says. “We throw elaborate parties and holiday dinners.”
Joy enjoys being creative with her culinary skills, a talent she honed while working for a caterer in Birmingham, Beverly Thompson of Sunshine & Punkin’ Catering. “She’s amazing and was an incredible teacher,” Joy said.
These days Joy is an accomplished chef in her own right, who considers recipes to only be guidelines. “I don’t think I’ve ever followed one exactly in my life,” she said. “I like to add my own touch and then keep them a secret.”
Joy’s husband, Danny Boyd, is no slouch in the kitchen, either, especially when it comes to smoked craft barbecue. He once teamed up with a friend to work as professional barbecue chefs. It’s where his pursuit for excellence began.
It’s no wonder then that the couple would want to turn their love for all things culinary into a business. When the right opportunity came along, they launched Choccolocco Station restaurant. Located on Choccolocco Road in Anniston, the restaurant opened in October to rave reviews on social media. “People have been so supportive and complimentary,” Joy said.
She and Danny shop local for all their ingredients and make everything in-house, from scratch. They are joined in their endeavors by their son Brody-Mark, who handles the cash register when he’s not in class at Jacksonville State University. Assisting Joy with running the restaurant is Carla Price. “She is my co-worker, my sidekick and my dear friend,” Joy said.
Choccolocco Station offers wood-smoked craft barbecued pork, chicken and burgers. The loaded baked potato salad and cowboy baked beans are favorites with customers, as are the Brunswick stew, white chicken chili and smokehouse chili.
The biggest surprise to Joy was the popularity of her gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. “They’re a big hit,” she said. “We use a thick artisan bread and offer three choices of cheese as well as a variety of toppings, such as barbecue, pickles or Granny Smith apple slices.”
What didn’t come as a surprise was the demand for Joy’s specialty cheesecakes. “We run out almost every day,” she said. “We’ve had people call and ask us to save them a piece. We have husbands come in to pick up a piece for their wives, and if we’ve run out, they are in trouble!” The cheesecakes come in such flavors as maple pecan, apple crumble and peanut butter with chocolate ganache.
Having only been open a couple of months, Joy and Danny are listening to customer requests and will be working to expand their offerings to include ribs and salads. With cold weather taking hold, they recently added gourmet hot chocolate to the menu. It comes in a variety of flavors, including coconut, peppermint and toasted almond. They’re also preparing to enclose and heat the outside patio area to offer indoor seating as winter takes hold.
One popular item that will be served despite the cold weather is Hawaiian shaved ice. It comes in more than 20 flavors, which run the gamut from tutti-frutti to wedding cake. There are even a few sugar-free options. “We will be selling the shaved ice year-round,” Joy said. “People in this area are already addicted to it.”
Choccolocco Station is at 3448 Choccolocco Road, Anniston, 256-403-0041. The restaurant is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more info and to see the complete menu, visit Choccolocco Station on Facebook.
Donna Barton’s column appears every Sunday. Contact her at donnabarton@cableone.net.