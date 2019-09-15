Ben Myers, a former Anniston resident now living in Atlanta, is a man who enjoys a good beer, even to the point of making his own. “I’ve been home-brewing for 14 years,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for craft beer.”
The brewing process is complex, and acquiring the proper ingredients is essential. “I’m growing Centennial hops at my house and Cascades at my parents’ home here in Anniston,” he said. “Using fresh hops in my own IPAs is always a treat.”
Ben’s father, Dan Myers, the purchasing manager at Kronospan, has learned quite a bit about beerology from his son. “He’s spent a lot of time studying this,” he said. “He really knows what he’s talking about.”
So it was a no-brainer for Ben when he was approached by his friend Jonathan Trainor about shooting a YouTube web series that would feature breweries.
Ben and Jonathan have known each other for years. Jonathan is now a resident of Connecticut, where his company works in brand management. “My focus is on strategic digital development, marketing and content development,” he said.
The video series the two men have created — called “Beer With Ben” —calls for Ben to visit different breweries across the country, chat with the brewmasters and beertenders, converse with patrons and share stories about everyone’s love for the suds.
Think Guy Fieri in a brewery.
The first episode of “Beer With Ben,” which aired last month, was shot at Wrecking Bar Brewpub in Atlanta. “Guy Fieri has been there for ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,’” Ben said.
To date, six episodes of “Beer With Ben” have been filmed, three of them released to YouTube. The other three are in the editing stages. There’s very little ad-libbing, as each installment is consistently structured with a script and a plotline.
“Jonathan and I write the script for each episode,” Ben explained. “He then handles all the behind-the-camera logistics while I focus on the duties of hosting.”
It’s their goal to make every show relatable and entertaining. “I want our audience to be thirsty for the next episode.” To achieve that goal, Ben has been studying acting and voiceover techniques.
There’s the occasional mishap during filming — bloopers such as flubbed lines. “We do our best, but things happen, dogs bark, people walk in front of the camera,” Ben said. “We reset and go for it again.” He remembers one incident when a sudden windstorm hit during a shoot. “I felt like Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel for a couple of minutes.”
The biggest challenge for both men is time management. Not just during the shoot, but within their personal lives as well. Ben works in the insurance field, but makes it a point to contribute something each day to the project.
With a wife and children, Jonathan has more of what he calls “a balancing act” on his hands. He finds himself staying up later or waking up earlier to get everything done. “No complaints, though,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed every step of this journey.”
Their goal for Season 1 has been to film and release 12 episodes before the end of the year. “We’re halfway there and feeling confident,” Ben said.
Fortunately, he has never been in a position to spew anything he’s sampled. “The breweries we’ve visited so far have made truly good-tasting beer,” he said.
In order to keep a clear head while consuming alcohol, he moves from interview to interview and stays hydrated with water. “It’s a beer show, but I strive to sample responsibly,” he said.
To see episodes of “Beer With Ben,” visit BeerWithBen.com.
Donna Barton’s column appears every Sunday. Contact her at donnabarton@cableone.net.