“Jack, you are worst (sic) than a joke.”
Ben Little, Anniston’s enigma, wrote that sentence Wednesday in an email to Anniston Mayor Jack Draper. It was 8:11 a.m. So much for early morning niceties.
This week’s City Council meeting had been typically Anniston — awful, in other words — and Ward 3’s councilman apparently was reeling, still. At one point Tuesday night an Anniston business owner took the mic, called Little a blowhard, asked him to resign and handed him a Halloween costume.
Of a jail inmate.
Little, lest we forget, is facing sentencing on his two misdemeanor ethics violation convictions later this month.
That was the grandest theater at an Anniston City Council meeting since a former mayor (Gene Robinson) and a former councilman (John Spain) tussled in a hallway and Little went all CSI and tried to suss out who left a dead squirrel in his driveway. What days those were.
Little continued.
“I ask (sic) you to stop that individual from approaching the table last night. You must have known what he was going to do. We will see when you testify or testy lie.”
Then, he threatened Draper with a lawsuit — which, if you follow these things, is as surprising as a bald man ditching his shampoo. Little loves litigation.
“I will be filing lawsuits against you and others individually for your sorry lack of leadership.
“If nothing else is done until you get out of office, it’s ok.
“You do nothing for West and South Anniston.
“You have violated the ordinance by replacing black with white without following the ordinance.”
Little closed his morning email with more invective.
“You are no good and I think you have other problems that need looking into and probably will.”
If you’re curious, no, Draper didn’t bite. The email, the mayor said, was merely “vintage” Ben Little. Just another day in Annie’s Town, it was.
There’s no telling if Little will follow through — he told me Wednesday by email that, yes, he intended to sue the mayor and others, too — though if you were headed to Las Vegas this holiday season, you could do worse than putting a five spot on “Yes, Little Will Sue The Mayor” over “No, Little Is All Bluster.”
Because, well, the past.
In 2009, Little sued The Star for libel. He lost, appealed the decision, and the state Supreme Court ruled against him.
In 2010, Little sued — get this — then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Alabama’s attorney general over a campaign-contribution law Little said hadn’t been enforced.
Again in 2010, Little, and others, filed a lawsuit claiming the McClellan Development Authority wasn’t legally formed — litigation that shamefully shut down McClellan business for months.
In 2014, Little and resident Ralph Bradford sued Anniston over the city’s stormwater fees. A Calhoun County judge dismissed the suit the following year.
By the way, this in no way is a definitive list. But let’s keep going.
In 2015, Little sued the city, Robinson and former Councilman Herbert Palmore. Why? Because he wanted the city to pay his legal fees from a lawsuit filed against him by the Anniston Fraternal Order of the Police.
In 2016, Little appealed a Calhoun County Circuit Court decision that OK’d sales-tax abatements the city offered to a developer for the former Kmart site on Alabama 21. Little, and others, tried (and failed) to block the development through the courts.
Also in 2016, Little sued the city for allegedly not giving him public information he sought about the former Victoria Hotel. (The information, the city said, didn’t exist. It would take an entire newspaper to explain those juicy details.)
When he’s not suing, he’s being sued. Or threatening this and that. Fair play, you know.
In 2011, Little and Spain were sued by the aforementioned Anniston FOP, which accused the duo of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
In 2016, Little threatened to “send something to Washington to try and block” President Obama’s signature authorizing the Freedom Riders national monument on Gurnee Avenue. Why? Because the site had “lost its fervor.”
In 2017, former Councilman Seyram Selase sued Little over alleged election ballot fraud.
Also in 2017, Little threatened to “lock down” the city unless one of his pet projects was funded — another vintage Ben Little play.
In 2018, Little threatened court action to shut down development of Anniston’s new regional federal courthouse. (He couldn’t, even if he wanted to.)
As for Wednesday’s lawsuit threat, it was, remember, “vintage” Ben Little. More potential litigation for this ever-expanding list about a councilman who says that not only will he sue the mayor, he may run for mayor. Imagine that.