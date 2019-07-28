Kimberly Davenport met Teresa Kirby in 2014 when the two women taught school at Constantine Elementary. Today Kimberly teaches at Tenth Street Elementary, while Teresa is at Golden Springs Elementary, but they’ve remained close friends.
When Teresa and her stepson, Gregory Kirby, began planning a trip overseas, they invited Kimberly to join them.
The first stop for the trio was Madrid, Spain.
“Teresa has hosted exchange students in the past,” Kimberly said. “In Spain, we spent time with the family of one of those students at their country house.”
While in Madrid, they fully explored the area, taking bus tours of both the modern parts of the city as well as the historical. They visited the Real Madrid Futbol Stadium, which can seat 85,500 futbol fans (more commonly known as “soccer” to us Yanks). “We were able to visit the trophy room and locker rooms, and even walked on the field,” Kimberly said.
Later that evening, they were treated to a traditional Spanish bullfight, where they learned about the traditions and meanings behind the sport. “I truly enjoyed the pageantry,” Kimberly said. “The matadors looked amazing in their costumes.”
The next day, they visited the Royal Palace, which is no longer the residence of the king and queen but still used for important functions. For lunch, they slipped into a cozy café tucked away in an alley. “I had rabo de toro (oxtail),” Kimberly said. “It was delicious.”
The three tourists also visited the town of Segovia, home to the only Roman aqueduct in the country. They toured the city’s cathedral and a castle, and enjoyed watching several street performers. For lunch, they feasted on cochinillo asado (roasted pig). “I was also introduced to beer mixed with lemon Fanta,” Kimberly said. “It was surprisingly tasty.”
Another highlight was visiting the Parque de Europa, a park filled with replicas of famous European landmarks such as Dutch windmills and the Eiffel Tower. Lunch that day was at an American-style restaurant called Fosters of Hollywood, decorated with famous movie posters.
Before leaving the country, the group visited the Plaza de Mayor and the Plaza de Sol, home to the exact center of Spain. They also visited the Chocolateria San Gine for churros and hot chocolate. “That place has been operating for more than a century and is open 24 hours a day,” Kimberly said.
Next stop for the group was Norway, where Teresa was able to reunite with another exchange student she had hosted in the past. They were treated to a home-cooked dinner with the family that evening.
While in Norway, they visited Holmenkollen, site of last year’s world skiing championship. “We were able to go to the top of the ski jump to witness how high up it is,” Kimberly said. “Crazy high.”
In Oslo they toured the Vigeland Sculpture Park, home to more than 200 sculptures. That evening, they drove over the border to Sweden for dinner at, of all places, a taco buffet.
The next day’s highlights included a ferry tour around the small islands surrounding Oslo and visits to the city’s oldest fort and castle. “We also went to the Magic Ice Bar, where everything — the bar, the walls, the tables and chairs — were made of ice,” Kimberly said. “It was freezing, but they dressed us in special parkas and gloves before we went inside to have a drink.”
For their last day in Norway, they visited a cultural museum where they saw Viking artifacts, and toured the Edward Munch pop-up museum.
Then it was back to Spain where Teresa was able to meet up with yet another former exchange student for dinner, and the group soaked up a bit of Spanish culture by taking in a flamenco show. “It was beautiful,” Kimberly said.
After 14 days bouncing back and forth between countries, the group returned home to Anniston, exhausted but happy, and bringing with them memories that will last a lifetime.
Donna Barton’s column appears every Sunday. Contact her at donnabarton@cableone.net.