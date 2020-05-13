You are the owner of this article.
CLEBURNE COUNTY

Writing ability nets two seniors hundreds each in scholarships

Dylan Gibson, a senior at Ranburne High School, and Macey Cooper, a senior from Cleburne County High School, both won $900 scholarships from the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce. The pair had written essays about what they loved about Cleburne County. 

HEFLIN Two high school seniors were smiling Wednesday afternoon after they both received $900 scholarships from the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce for writing essays about Cleburne County.

Dylan Gibson, a senior at Ranburne High School, and Macey Cooper, a senior from Cleburne County High School, both completed the chamber’s youth leadership program while in the 11th grade and were invited — along with the other youth leadership students — to write essays this year to highlight what they love about Cleburne County.

