Wild Wednesdays, an environmental education program for kids, returns Wednesday to Cahulga Creek Park in Heflin.
The program, held every Wednesday in June from 10 a.m. to noon, is sponsored by the Friends of the Talladega Forest and the Heflin Parks and Recreation Department.
Tammy Perry, Heflin parks and recreation director, said that the first Wild Wednesday will be “Archery in the Outdoors.” Kids of all ages are invited to attend at no cost.
Jennifer Swafford, who runs Heflin’s summer camp, plans to bring her group of 30 kids to the Wild Wednesdays this year. She said the experience they get can last a lifetime.
“Having the children have the opportunity to explore the resources that we have in our own backyard of Cleburne County is an invaluable experience for them,” Swafford said.
She said that the time kids spend at out in nature is something they can remember and repeat on their own.
“When we go to Cahulga Creek they don’t just have to go on Wild Wednesdays, that’s a time they can learn what’s available and all the fun things they can do in nature and go back and do that over and over again from now on, not just during Wild Wednesday,” said Swafford.