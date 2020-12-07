You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrants: Muscadine man planned to deal meth

Authorities charged a Muscadine man last week after he allegedly planned to deal drugs.

Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Jonathan Dean Lee, 43, on Friday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...