HEFLIN — A tractor trailer carrying laughing children, parents and grandparents rolled by a large field dotted orange with small pumpkins. Yards away more kids lined up to pet barnyard animals, played in a pit filled with corn kernels and slid down two-story slides.
Despite the 90-degree weather, fall was in the air Saturday at the opening of Bennett Farms pumpkin patch in Heflin.
Jim Bennett, who owns the farm with his wife, Lexi, said the pumpkin patch celebrated its 10th year in business that day.
Bennett said the idea to open a pumpkin patch came to him in a dream, in which he took his daughter to a pumpkin patch. He said he woke his wife with the idea. After she told him to go back to sleep, he said, he started writing down his ideas. They started Bennett Farms that September.
“It’s our passion,” Bennett said. “We enjoy it and we look forward to opening it up.”
Since then, Bennett said, he and helpers have worked hard to create an authentic family-friendly atmosphere.
“I really wanted to create a place where people could come and make memories with their family,” Bennett said. “Not only just kids, but parents and grandparents.”
To commemorate their 10th year, Bennett said, they had live music and the Miss Harvest pageant in addition to the usual activities offered at Bennett Farms.
At around noon, dozens of people were at the farm. Most of the were viewing the awards ceremony for the Miss Harvest pageant.
While the heat was a factor in the amount of people who came on the first day, Bennett said, he anticipates more visitors each weekend as fall progresses.
“There’s not as many people the first weekend, but it continually increases,” Bennett said.
Cleburne County High School junior Camden Smith, who was crowned the Miss Harvest queen, said it was her first year to compete. According to Smith, she was sponsored in the pageant by an anonymous person.
“I feel like a queen,” Smith said. “I’ve got the crown and everything.”
Smith said the pageant raised money for her school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter.
Smith said she’s visited Bennett Farms before, and really likes the baked goods. She said she enjoyed the tea cakes this year, despite fighting a wheat allergy.
Josh and Erin Bell, who came from Clay County, said they have been coming for about seven years.
The Bells, who came with their three kids, said they’re using sunscreen and water to try and beat the heat. Erin Bell said she had wanted to come when the weather got cooler, but Josh Bell wanted to come on opening day.
“We enjoy coming out every year, hot or not,” Erin Bell said. “It’s like a summer festival instead of a fall festival, but it’s okay.”
Erin Bell said her kids especially enjoy finding their way through the large hay maze.
“That was the first thing they asked about, was there going to be a hay maze,” she said. “It’s just something to do together as a family.”
Jennifer Bentley, who came with her three-year-old daughter, Ellison, said Bennett Farms is a family tradition. Bentley said they came early because the crowd was smaller, meaning she and Ellison could do more things.
Bentley said she and Ellison have been reading about pumpkins all month, so they were excited to come see them.
Ellison said she really liked the hayride and jumping into the corn ride. Ellison also said she picked out a pumpkin because of its bright orange color.