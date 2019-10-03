HEFLIN — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs’ Cleburne County office has moved from the courthouse to the county administration building and plans to open for business there Monday.
Rochelle Osbourn, the veterans service officer for Cleburne and Randolph counties, said the move was necessary because the office she was using at the courthouse was needed for driver's license processing.
Osbourn has been working at the office for almost 13 years, handling a variety of military veterans’ needs.
“I help veterans and/or their widows apply for any benefits they are entitled to from the federal VA,” she said.
One of the things that Osbourn handles is disability compensation benefits for veterans who had an injury or disease that happened while they were on active duty.
Osbourn also processes non-service connected pensions for veterans who were not injured during active duty but have low income and high medical costs.
Dependent indemnity compensation is available for widows if their spouse’s death was related to their military service, according to Osbourn.
She said the move to the new office will be better for veterans. She said the new office has ample parking. Sometimes there’s no parking at the courthouse due to ongoing trials, she said.
Osbourn said another amenity for veterans is that the county administration building has heating and cooling, unlike parts of the courthouse, specifically its rotunda.
“During the winter it got kind of chilly out there and that’s where they had to wait because everybody and their brother can’t come in and listen to the other veterans,” said Osbourn.
The Veterans Affairs office is located in the “Persimmon Post” room in the Mountain Center where the Cleburne County administration offices are located.
The new phone number for the office is 256-463-3871.
Cleburne County Mountain Center is 2 miles north of Heflin at 6751 U.S. Highway 78 at the entrance of the Southwire industrial plant.
Office hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the office closes for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
On Thursdays and Fridays, the office is located at the Randolph County Courthouse in Wedowee. The hours there are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m, with the office closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.