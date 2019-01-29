RANBURNE — Noting that his town has not raised its sales tax in “14 or 15 years,” Ranburne Mayor Jim Smith said Monday night that he favors raising that tax by one-half a percentage point.
If the Ranburne Town Council approves the change at its next meeting, then the town would start receiving two cents on every dollar spent on taxable purchases there, for a total of eight cents on the dollar when the state and county’s share of the sales tax is tallied.
“I think raising taxes and earmarking the money for certain reasons, certain purposes, is a good idea,” Smith said after Monday’s council meeting where the issue was discussed.
Smith said that he does not believe in raising taxes unless it’s for a very good reason.
“Our taxes are already lower than everybody else’s,” Smith said.
The revenue from the half-a-cent increase would be directed to the police department. According to Police Chief Steve Tucker, the additional tax will finance three new police vehicles and equipment including ballistic vests, uniforms, body-worn cameras, car computers and other supplies.
Tucker said he visited area businesses to gauge their feelings about the proposed tax and the feedback he got was favorable.
Tucker gave the council handout sheets with revenue projections listing Ranburne sales tax figures from the last four years. Based on the lowest grossing year, which was $104,794 in 2015, a half-percent sales tax increase is projected to bring in $34,931 in additional revenue, which will fund new police vehicles and still maintain the lowest town/city sales tax in the area.
Smith said there is currently $30,000 available from a certificate of deposit to make payments on the police vehicles until the revenue from the sales tax kicks in.
Smith invited local residents to come to next month’s meeting to voice their concerns about the proposed tax increase before the council votes on the measure.
In other business Shelley Thornton asked the council for help with issues concerning her address; her basic problem is that while she lives in Alabama, the rural nature of her community puts her mailing address in Georgia. Thornton said and her family live on Cleburne County Road 23, also known as State Line Road. The road meanders in and out of Alabama and Georgia but the portion that Thornton lives on can only be accessed by driving through Georgia.
“I actually live in Ranburne, my mailing address is actually Bowden, Georgia,” Thornton said.
The problem is one Thornton has grappled with for years.
“My mail comes to Bowden, Georgia, the postal service is Bowden, Georgia, 911 service is Bowden, Georgia,” Thornton said.
The problem presents a serious practical side when emergency help is needed.
“I called 911 in Carroll County, I’m not in their system and I’m not in the system in Cleburne County either,” Thornton said. “I actually called 911 before for my mom, We actually get sent to Georgia and then Georgia sends us to Alabama and 30 minutes later we get an ambulance,” Thornton said.
Then, Thornton said, starting in 2016 she had to start paying Ranburne property taxes and other fees that she’s never had to pay.
Thornton said her 16-year-old son recently got a driver’s license from the Alabama State Trooper post in Jacksonville. The troopers’ office could not mail the license to the address on the license so the license was sent to the Ranburne Post Office and Thornton had to ask the postal workers to keep an eye out for it.
“If my son got pulled over, a roadblock or anything, and they ran his license and seen that this was not an address? I would fly off the handle if nobody tried to help me fix this,” Thornton said.
“I want Ranburne benefits if I’m going to be in the city, if I’m not going to be in the city I don’t want to be in the city limits anymore, I want at least a Ranburne, Alabama, address,” Thornton said.
Thornton then asked the council, “What are the benefits of actually living in the Ranburne city limits?”
The mayor replied that the benefits include police protection, the school system and lower taxes.
Several maps of the area were brought out and council members, law enforcement and a county commissioner pondered and chatted about how Thornton’s address issue could be resolved. Officials agreed to contact the Ranburne postmaster to help them guide them down the right path.