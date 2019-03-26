Ranburne Council votes to buy police cars

RANBURNE — The Ranburne Town Council discussed purchasing two new police vehicles Monday night. The vehicles will be purchased with the new half-cent sales tax passed last month according to Pamela Thompson, Ranburne City Clerk.
According to Thompson, the sales tax will not take effect until July, but the town has decided to go ahead and buy the vehicles.
Thompson said the town will shop around for the best interest rate for the loans for the two vehicles. The city expects to buy Chevrolet Tahoes, Thompson said.
Steve Tucker, Ranburne’s police chief, was glad that the town will finally get some new patrol vehicles.
“I feel great, I mean we’ve got some old cars, ‘05 and a ‘08 and they’ve almost got over 200,000 miles on them,” Tucker said.
The council discussed cashing out a certificate of deposit to finance the vehicles until the sales tax money becomes available.
Tucker said each vehicle will cost $31,100 but each vehicle will have to be fitted with police equipment including cameras, laptop stands, lights and radios.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to purchase a driver’s side mirror for the town’s car that is used for the meals-on-wheels program.
According to Thompson the car was damaged about two months ago when the meals-on-wheels driver swerved to avoid a dog and hit a pole causing damage to the mirror and the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Amanda Adams, Ranburne’s senior center director, told the council that an insurance company, Modern Woodmen, has a grant program that matches funds the town can raise for improvements. Adams hopes funds can be raised because she hopes to purchase a new stainless steel sink and countertops for the senior center.
The council discussed the various fundraisers to raise money for the effort.
Thompson reported to the council that 25 tons of gravel for the rear of the senior center was delivered on Monday. Thompson said county work-release prisoners should be able to smooth it out on Tuesday. The gravel was purchased from the Cleburne County Commission for $451.24.
Thompson that Alabama Power is in the process of updating the aging streetlights in town to LED fixtures.
Thompson reminded the council that she and Adams, the senior center director, have not had employee reviews. Thompson said that when they were hired they were supposed to have employee reviews after one year — that date and come and gone with no evaluations.
Thompson said she sent a form to the city management exactly two months ago but has heard nothing.
The council discussed ways to get Thompson her review since the town’s mayor, Jim Smith, has not been to City Hall in the last two months according to Thompson.
Councilman Trevor Kribbs instructed Thompson to check with the town’s lawyer to see members of the council could perform the employee evaluations.