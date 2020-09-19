You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Meadows leads Handley past Cleburne County

Kirsten Fiscus

HEFLIN — Tae Meadows rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns, and Handley rolled past Cleburne County 32-0 in Friday’s 4A, Region 4 action at L.E. Bell Stadium.

Meadows scored on runs of three, one, 54 and four yards.

