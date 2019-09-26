A judge on Thursday reduced the bond of a Georgia man charged in June with fatally striking his girlfriend with his car in Ranburne several months prior.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner reduced the bond of Christopher Landon Haehnlein, 31, of Bowdon, Ga., to $30,000 from $50,000 at a hearing in the Cleburne County Courthouse.
Turner also ordered that Haehnlein complete a program at Tri-County Outreach, a drug-addiction treatment center, and barred him from contacting the victim’s family.
Because Haehnlein and the victim have children together, Turner deferred the decision about contacting the family to a family court judge.
During the hearing Haehnlein’s attorney, Nancy Vernon, said that he has no violent criminal history. She argued that Haehnlein’s $50,000 bond far exceeded the recommended bond amount for a manslaughter charge, and asked that Haehnlein’s bond be reduced to $20,000.
Prosecutor Patrick Casey said Haehnlein has been charged several times with failure to appear.
Haehnlein was indicted in June by a Cleburne County grand jury on a manslaughter charge and arrested that month by Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies.
Police told The Star earlier this year that 25-year-old Bryttanie Russell died around 6 p.m. Feb. 25 after Haehnlein hit her with a truck in the driveway of her Ranburne mobile home. A corner of the mobile home was damaged from where her body hit it.
Russell’s mother later told The Star that Haehnlein and Russell had been in an on-again-off-again relationship and she believed he could have hit her on purpose.
Haehnlein remained Thursday in the Cleburne County Jail.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony. If convicted, Haehnlein could serve up to 20 years in prison and owe up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.