HEFLIN — A house fire Friday afternoon in Heflin on Osborne Street sent a woman to the hospital.
Assistant Heflin Fire Chief Corey Cochran said the fire department responded at 12:10 p.m. with a report of a homeowner still inside and smoke showing from the outside.
“We arrived on the scene, a neighbor had already gotten her out of the house, the fire was contained in the kitchen area around the stove,” Cochran said.
Cochran said two other fire departments responded, Hollis Fire Department and Cane Creek Fire Department.
Cochran said that when a structure fire breaks out there is automatic mutual aid from other area fire departments.
The fire did spread to the attic but was contained according to Cochran.
Firefighters ran their hoses down Osborne Street to battle the blaze in the single-story brick home.
A neighbor who declined to be identified said he saw the house fire and stopped to help.
“I just pulled up and the smoke was coming out the top vent and I called 911. I beat on her door and I couldn't get a response. I thought she was gone. I couldn't see her car,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor said he continued to beat on the door and she came out the front door and fell.
EMS officials on the scene said she was taken to the hospital with undisclosed symptoms.