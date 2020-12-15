You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heflin woman indicted on child abuse charge

A Heflin woman was indicted this month after she reportedly abused a child last month.

A Cleburne County grand jury indicted Stephanie Nichole Alred, 38, during its December session with aggravated child abuse. Her arrest report indicates she was arrested around 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...